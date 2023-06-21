OnePlus V Fold Leaks In All Its Glory! 

Pin

OnePlus V Fold is coming! Aims to be the real alternative to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold?

OnePlus has been rumored for a long time to be working on a foldable smartphone. There have been many rumors about the phone, but we didn’t know what the phone would look like up until now.

OnePlus foldable has been leaked as CAD renders, giving us a first look at the upcoming flagship from OnePlus.

This leak comes from @onleaks and Smartprix, and they note that this is based on an early prototype of the OnePlus foldable.

OnePlus V Fold: Design

OnePlus V Fold is set to come with a faux leather back, giving it a premium finish and in-hand feel worth the price it demands. The materials depicted in the renders might be one of many variants when the foldable comes out; we could see the phone with traditional back panels such as metal or glass.

The foldable’s shape from these renders makes it seem like a middle ground between Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2. Samsung’s foldables have been tall, with the phone still opening up to a tall aspect ratio. Oppo foldables, on the other hand, went with a landscape orientation when opened, which gave it a dramatic aspect ratio when closed. This foldable from OnePlus seems to be on the middle ground, more aligned with the Huawei foldable, and not too tall and wide.

On the back, we can see the huge circular camera array with Hasselblad branding hosting the triple camera setup. One of the cameras is a periscope lens, which OnePlus has been staying away from for the longest time. The rear flash is set in an unconventional position in the top left corner outside the camera array.

The phone hosts the outer display on the front with a punch hole for the selfie camera. When you open the phone, you’ll be greeted with the foldable display that hosts the selfie camera in the top right corner. It is rumored to be a 2K panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The dimensions of both displays aren’t known yet.

OnePlus V Fold will have the famous Alert Slider, as seen in the renders. We can also see that the power button integrates the fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus V Fold: Expected Specifications

OnePlus V Fold is a flagship offering from OnePlus and is touted to come powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the most powerful chipset on the Android side.

The phone is rumored to come with a Sony IMX890 sensor, the same camera sensor we saw in OnePlus 11. We can expect this phone to carry over the camera setup from Oppo Find X6 (Non-Pro version), which could mean we would see a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor for primary, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor for ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope as well. The selfie shooter is rumored to be 32MP.

The phone is rumored to have a 4,800mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.