OnePlus Announces Its First Android Tablet, OnePlus Pad. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Also Launched!

OnePlus launched its first Android tablet in the Cloud 11 event on February 7, where it also launched OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R.

At the same event, it also announced the successor to its popular earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Let us discuss everything you need to know about OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 here.

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad comes with a striking new design among Android tablets. It comes with a circular camera bump in the middle rather than the usual corner camera bump. Concentric circles run around the camera, completing the tablet’s backside.

It also debuts a new form factor for tablets. This is the first tablet to launch with a 7:5 resolution display. It is an 11.6-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has a resolution of 2800×2000 pixels.

The OnePlus Pad is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is one of the most powerful chipsets from the MediaTek stable. It’s no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but it is currently faster than most Android tablets in the market.

Talking about the cameras, OnePlus Pad will come with a 13MP single camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

OnePlus boasts a 30-day stand-by time with its 9150mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. OnePlus Pad will ship with the familiar OxygenOS skin, but it should be optimized for tablets.

With OnePlus Pad, you don’t have to hunt for accessories. It will ship with its Stylo pen and a magnetic keyboard cover in the box.

OnePlus technically didn’t launch the device; it merely announced it as the company has yet to reveal the tablet’s pricing. But it mentioned that OnePlus Pad would be available to pre-order in April. The company did not explicitly say when the device will be shipping; the ETA for that might be further back.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

You’ll see someone unexpected on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 product page, Hans Zimmer! That’s because OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes with Soundscape tuning by Hans Zimmer.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 looks minimal with its clean and modern design the case. The buds come with a similar design as its successor; it also has a dual-tone finish. It comes in 3 colours – Obsidian Black, Misty White and Arbor Green.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes with a dual driver; an 11mm driver works as a Woofer, while a smaller 6mm driver works are a tweeter. It is co-created with Dynaudio, just like Oppo Enco X2 from OnePlus’ sister brand Oppo. OnePlus promises audiophile-grade audio with this setup.

It also has better ANC than Buds Pro, now coming with up to 48dB adaptive noise cancellation.

The earbuds come with support for Spatial Audio. It also supports Dolby Atmos head tracking. It also supports OnePlus Audio ID 2.0, which gives you personalized audio Profiles.

OnePlus says it will last 39 hours with the case, while each earbud will last 9 hours. It also supports fast charging; 10 minutes will give you 10 hours of listening time. It also supports Qi wireless charging.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be yours if you shell out $179.

