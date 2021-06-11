The OnePlus Nord CE Just Landed w/ KILLER Pricing & 5G

by | 11/06/2021 8:19 am
News

The OnePlus Nord CE (Core Edition) is official and it is quite a bit cheaper than the standard OnePlus Nord

After its foray into making only flagship phones, OnePlus did a roundabout turn and created its Nord line-up of phones. The latest of which is the OnePlus Nord CE which launched earlier this week.

The OnePlus Nord CE is a 5G phone, it has an OLED display, and OnePlus has even seen fit to include a headphone jack as well – all good things.

OnePlus Nord CE Release Date

The OnePlus Nord CE will get a UK release date on June 21; there are two models available at different price points:

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OG OnePlus Nord has also gotten a price cut too. You can now pick up that phone for just £329 – down from £379.

The OnePlus Nord CS is still the cheaper option, however – it also has a headphone jack too, in case that’s something you want/need.

OnePlus Nord CE vs OnePlus Nord Specs Comparison

OnePlus NordOnePlus Nord CE
Display 6.4 AMOLED6.3 AMOLED
Dimensions158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
CPUSnapdragon 765G 5GSnapdragon 750G 5G
Camera 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)
8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)		64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)
8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Battery Size4115 mAh4500 mAh
Operating SystemAndroid 10Android 11
5GYESYES
RAM6GB / 8GB / 12GB6GB / 8GB / 12GB
ColorsBlue Marble, Gray OnyxBlue Void, Charkoal Ink, Silver Ray
How The OnePlus Nord CE Compares To The OnePlus Nord

This is More Like It, OnePlus!

A few years back, OnePlus was one of my favorite phone brands. It made great phones with killer software and brilliant hardware. It then proceeded to charge very little money for them, earning itself the moniker, “The Flagship Killer” brand.

But around 2019, things began to change: OnePlus started making expensive phones, phones that were nearly as expensive as Samsung’s in some cases.

By 2020, Apple’s entry-level iPhone was cheaper than a “flagship” from OnePlus and this move did not do the company any favors. One of its founding members left and, as newer brands entered the market, OnePlus’ sales began to look a little iffy.

Brands like RealMe and VIVO grew massively during 2020 and 2021. And their MO was simple: make flagship-grade phones and sell them for even less than Xiaomi.

It worked too; VIVO and RealMe both posted insane growth during 2020/21. More than Apple. More than Samsung. And this proved that consumers do in fact like cheap Android phones.

This is why we got the original OnePlus Nord. It is also why we got subsequent releases inside the series. OnePlus NEEDS to make cheap phones again if it is to remain profitable.

The top end of the market is dominated by Apple and Samsung. It’s almost futile attempting to displace them at this point. Instead, firms like RealMe, VIVO, and OnePlus should be attracting the larger, middle section of the space.

This is where all the action is. Most people will not pay over £1000 for a phone. The sub-£600 niche is where all the magic happens, with respect to profits, sales, and revenue.

Just ask Samsung, its Galaxy A series has been propping up its more expensive phones like the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note for years now.

Is The OnePlus Nord CE Worth It?

OnePlus makes great phones. But unlike a lot of peers, the company also has excellent software too, making it a double threat. Add in the excellent specs and hardware on the OnePlus Nord CE, and it looks as if this phone will be an easy recommendation.

NOW AVAILABLE IN THE UK

The price is right (under £300) and it has 5G, as well as things like an OLED display and a very decent camera setup. If you’re in the market for a great sub-£300 Android phone, I think the OnePlus Nord CE could be just what you’ve been waiting for…

I cannot wait to test this one!

