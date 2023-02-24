OnePlus Nord 3 Leaked: To Come With Mediatek Dimensity 9000!

OnePlus’s next Nord phone has leaked. And it might look just like OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. Here’s everything you need to know!

OnePlus introduced the original OnePlus Nord as the budget warrior to go up against the Redmi’s and the Realme’s. It proved wildly successful for the company, and the series was spun off into a sub-brand of sorts from OnePlus in the budget segment. Many OnePlus Nord products followed, such as Nord CE, Nord N100, Nord N10, Nord N200, Nord 2, Nord Buds and more.

Lately, the OnePlus Nord series has not seen much action. Recently, we talked about OnePlus Nord CE 3, but the phone is yet to launch. Another OnePlus Nord phone has started cropping up in the rumour mill, OnePlus Nord 3.

The complete specifications of the phone have been leaked by a report from MySmartPrice, along with the launch timeline of the phone. Let’s talk about it!

OnePlus Nord 3: Leaked Specifications

OnePlus Nord 3 is said to come with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This seems like a big step up in size from the OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord 2T, which came with a much smaller 6.43-inch display.

OnePlus Nord 3 will reportedly be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, one of the best from MediaTek in terms of performance. It is almost flagship level, with performance comparable to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is a much better-performing chipset than the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1300 SoCs from Nord 2 and Nord 2T.

Nord 3 will come with 8GB/16GB of RAM options and the choice of 128GB/256GB internal storage.

Coming to cameras, we’re still getting a 50MP triple camera — a 50MP primary camera, possibly the same one as before. Secondary duties are done by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 3: When Will It Launch?

MySmartPrice has also leaked the launch timeline of the OnePlus Nord 3. According to the report, OnePlus Nord 3 will launch between mid-June and July. The OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in July 2021, and its predecessor, the original Nord, was launched in July 2020.

OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition: The Chinese Nord 3?

Another OnePlus phone has leaked along with this phone, the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity edition.

OnePlus launched OnePlus Ace 2, aka OnePlus 11R, earlier this year in China. It came with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and had a design similar to OnePlus 11.

This new rumoured OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity edition will come with Dimensity 9000 instead of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The report also suggested that the camera is switched out from the 50MP IMX890 for a 64MP OV64M sensor. It also says it will come with an 80W fast charging.

Is the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity edition the Chinese variant of the global OnePlus Nord 3? It could be.

Sometimes, Chinese companies launch the same phone in their native market China and the global market under two different names. We saw the same from OnePlus for OnePlus Ace 2 and OnePlus 11R. It could happen again for the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity edition and OnePlus Nord 3. This would mean OnePlus would bring a similar design to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R to the OnePlus Nord 3.

