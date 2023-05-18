Here Are The FIRST Hands On Images Of OnePlus Nord 3!

Pin

The next Nord is coming – it has been leaked in all its glory!

OnePlus Nord series of devices have been very successful for OnePlus. The Nord phones aim to make the OnePlus branded phones more accessible. Not only did we get to see two successors to the original Nord, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2T, but we also saw the launch of various other Nord phones, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord N100, and more.

The next phone in the OnePlus Nord series is coming, OnePlus Nord 3, which has been leaked already!

Thanks to a leak from @realMlgmXyysd, we now have the first look at how the latest Nord phone from OnePlus will look like. Also, another leak from @itsmeyogesh reveals the complete specs of the device.

Let’s deep dive into what has been revealed about the OnePlus Nord 3 from these leaks.

OnePlus Nord 3 Hands-On

Take a look at these leaked hands-on images of the OnePlus Nord 3:

As you can see, on the back, OnePlus Nord 3 will have a dual circular camera array that sports its triple cameras and two separate flashes aligned with those arrays.

On the front, there’s nothing new, just that the phone will come with a punch hole in the center of the display. It is a nice change to the Nord series, as all the previous Nord series phones, other than OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, came with a punch hole on the side. All the flagship OnePlus devices also came with a punch hole in the middle, but the recent phones such as OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus 11 come with a center punch hole.

This isn’t a new design for OnePlus; we have seen a similar arrangement with OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. It also came with a similar camera setup on the back, but only with a single flash. The dual flash was previously seen with Nord 3’s predecessor OnePlus Nord 2T, which had a similar camera arrangement along with flashes but had a big rectangular camera bump holding the cameras and flashes.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications

The specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3 were also leaked; we can see the same from the hands-on images. If you look closely at the first image of the lot, where the About Phone page is open, the phone is listed to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It has also been reported separately by the leak from @itsmeyogesh that the phone will come with the same SoC. Yogesh also notes that the phone will come in two variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

The phone will also come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of cameras, we will see a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP primary camera (possibly with OIS), an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP sensor. On the front, we get a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The phone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The phone will feature an Alert slider and even come with an IR blaster.

Yogesh says it will launch in June, and it might start for ₹30/32k (£294/€336 or £311/€368). It is just the phone’s price in the Indian market, similar to the prices that the OnePlus Nord 2T is selling now in the UK and EU. But realistically, we can expect the phone to be launched near a price of £350/€400.