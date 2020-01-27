Sign up to our newsletter

OnePlus 6T (128GB) Price SLASHED (Now Just $349…)

by | Jan 27, 2020 | News

27/01/2020 5:28 pm

The OnePlus 6T has had its price SLASHED. If you’re on T-Mobile, or you want to be on T-Mobile, you can pick up the phone for just $349

About 10 minutes ago, if you asked me what the best value Android phone was I’d have said the Google Pixel 3a. Hands down. But then I saw this offer from OnePlus, and my jaw kinda hit the floor…

Basically, if you’re with T-Mobile already, or you don’t mind switching over to T-Mobile, you can now pick up the OnePlus 6T for a snip at just $349. And this is the 128GB model too, so it’s got plenty of storage.

Inside the box, if you order the OnePlus 6T, you’ll get a Fast Charge Type C Cable, a OnePlus Type C to 3.5mm jack converter, and, of course, a shiny new OnePlus 6T phone (in Mirror Black, my favorite color as it happens).

The OnePlus 6T is not the latest model from OnePlus, it’s actually 2018’s flagship phone; the latest is the OnePlus 7T and it is current dominating our Best Android Phone Guide. But the 6T no slouch in any department, packing a brilliant dual-lens camera, a gorgeous 6.4in OLED display, 8GB of RAM, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU.

OnePlus 6T Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm.
  • Weight: 185 grams.
  • Screen: 6.41-inch, 19.5:9, Optic AMOLED, 2,340 x 1,080.
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (octa-core, 1nm, 2.8GHz)
  • GPU: Adreno 630.
  • RAM: 8GB.
  • Storage: 128GB.
  • Rear cameras: 16MP (OIS, EIS, f/1.7) / 20MP (f/1.7)

Compared to the Pixel 3a, currently our #1 pick for value for money, the OnePlus 6T is monstrous – it’s a proper flagship phone with all the trimmings, whereas with the Pixel 3a corners have been cut with respect to storage, memory, and processing power.

Right now, I don’t see any deals on the market as good as this one, so if you’re after a seriously good phone for a seriously small amount of money, then I’d be biting OnePlus’ hand off right now – $349 for a phone of this caliber represents outstanding value for money.

I’m actually quite tempted myself!

