OnePlus 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & 100W Charging Launched! OnePlus 11R Tags Along.

OnePlus has launched two smartphones today: OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. Here’s everything you need to know!

OnePlus is back in the game with the launch of the OnePlus 11. OnePlus refused to launch OnePlus 10 and instead went with a different strategy with the launch of the OnePlus 10T last year. This year, we’re getting the OnePlus 11 first, accompanied by OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 11 has a lot going for it, mainly because it brings back the much-loved Alert Slider. OnePlus 11R, on the other hand, comes with a lot of the same stuff and design as the OnePlus 11, but at a lesser price.

In this post, let us discuss everything about OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus improves its design choices with the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T for this phone. The square-type camera array has given way to a circular disc for the camera array, which looks pretty good, in my opinion. On the front is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2K. It is a curved display with a resolution of 120Hz. It goes upto 1300 nits in peak brightness and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The phone is available in two colours: Green & Black.

OnePlus 11 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the latest and greatest from Snapdragon. We recently saw this chipset on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but unlike that one, the chipset in OnePlus 11 is the vanilla edition and not customized for the brand like in Samsung’s case.

It comes with a triple camera setup – a 50MP primary camera with OIS, and the sensor used is the Sony IMX890. Then there’s a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 32MP telephoto sensor completing the triple camera setup. With this phone, OnePlus continues its partnership with Hasselblad, and we get Hasselblad branding on the back of the phone.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W superfast charging. We hoped that the 150W fast Charging from OnePlus 10R would stick, but OnePlus has settled for 100W charging this time. For the US market, however, the charging speed will be limited to 80W.

OnePlus 11 is available in two variants – an 8/128GB variant costing $699/€829/£729 and a 16/256GB variant costing $799/€899/£799. The phone is available for pre-order starting today and will go on open sale from February 16.

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R takes design cues from its elder brother OnePlus 11. It looks more or less the same as that phone, minus the Hasselblad branding. It has a smaller camera array than 11, though. On the front, we get a curved display this time, a 6.74-inch Full HD+ panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlusus 11R is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the same chipset we saw with OnePlus 10T. It is still a flagship-level chipset, falling just behind Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in terms of performance on the Android side.

The biggest downgrade of the OnePlus 11R compared to the OnePlus 11 is in the cameras, but only on the secondary cameras. OnePlus 11R has the same primary sensor as OnePlus 11, the 50MP Sony IMX890, with OIS support. But the secondary cameras are still from the mid-range category, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro.

OnePlus 11R keeps the same 5,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging as OnePlus 11. It comes with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Unlike the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R isn’t available widely; it is currently announced only for the Indian market. It is available in India in two variants – an 8/128GB variant costing Rs 39,999 ($480 approximately) and a higher 12/256GB variant costing Rs 49,999 ($600 approximately). OnePlus did not mention anything about the global availability of the phone.

