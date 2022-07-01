The OnePlus 10T’s specs have leaked online ahead of its official release, and if you were hoping for something impressive, well… you’re going to be pleasantly surprised…

For a good long while, it seemed like the OnePlus 10T wasn’t happening, what with OnePlus’ odd OnePlus 10 launch. But the OnePlus 10T has now broken cover and, as you’d expect, OnePlus isn’t pulling any punches with the OnePlus 10T’s specs.

We don’t know when this phone is launching nor how much it will cost once it does. But the good news is that it does now appear to be happening – we have “official renders” of the phone via @onleaks and a breakdown of the specs it’ll run from SmartPrix. All we need now is a launch date and some pricing details.

OnePlus 10T Specs

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED w/ 120Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera: 50MP + 16MP + 2MP

Battery: 4800mAh

Fast Charging Speed: 150W

Colors: Green and Black

As you can see, the OnePlus 10T possesses some pretty impressive specs and hardware. You have the best Android chipset on the market inside it, in the form of the soon-to-be-released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

With storage, you get an ample 256GB and there’s even support for 150W fast charging which is considerably faster than what you get on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10T Price

With respect to how much the OnePlus 10T will cost when it launches, nothing is clear yet – I’ve seen rumors mentioning a £629/$729/€699 mark price point which, given the specs, would certainly make sense. This is a flagship phone of sorts, after all, so you’ve got to expect a fairly premium price tag – this is pretty much par for the course with these kinds of specs.

But in order to be successful, or increase its marketability, I’d like to see OnePlus really attempt to match Google’s Pixel 6 pricing. If it could do that, the OnePlus 10T could be wildly popular. It’d also give OnePlus a much-needed injection of growth in the UK and US markets, where it is now starting to lag behind newer, upstart brands like VIVO and RealMe.

If you cannot wait for the OnePlus 10T to get a release date, do check out our recent reviews of the OnePlus 10 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and OPPO Find X5 Pro – they’re all brilliant Android phones that performed extremely well in our tests. Or, if you want something ULTRA inexpensive, check out the OnePlus Nord 2T – it is dirt cheap and it runs 5G.

