October 2022 Apple Event: New iPads & More Expected!

Apple’s next major event takes place in October. Here’s what announcements to expect at the October 2022 Apple event!

Apple’s September event just passed, but it was a doozy! The company didn’t disappoint with plenty of major announcements and surprises. A quick recap:

Apple introduced the all-new iPhone 14 series, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The latter two Pro iPhones feature the all-new Dynamic Island.

The company also introduced a slew of Apple Watches including the new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8, and the first Apple Watch Ultra. In addition, Apple also released iOS 16 and watchOS 9.

But Apple is far from done for 2022. The company is widely expected to have another major product event in October 2022. Here’s what to expect at the October 2022 Apple Event…

New iPad (10th Generation)

A big theme for the October 2022 Apple Event is expected to be new iPads. Apple’s entry-level iPad is expected to get a major upgrade. Rumors are the iPad 10th generation will finally switch from Lightning to a USB-C port (which makes it the last iPad to do so).

It’s also expected the new iPad could have a screen as large as 10.9-inches – however, it could come in a smidge smaller. There’s also been some debate as to whether the new iPad will get Touch ID in the power button (like the iPad Air and iPad mini). While that would be a welcome design change, most expect it to retain the round home button.

New iPad Pros

The October 2022 Apple Event is also expected to see the unveiling of new iPad Pro models. However, don’t expect any significant design changes. What is expected to change is the iPad Pros should gain the M2 chipset.

Another rumored feature is MagSafe support, which would be the first for the iPad Pro series. However, don’t expect any major new display upgrades. The iPad Pros should retain their 12.9-inch and 11-inch sizes.

New M2 Macs

Macs are also expected to feature at the October 2022 Apple Event. Specifically, the Mac mini is expected to see an update to the M2 chipset. But we’re not expecting other major upgrades to Apple’s cheapest desktop.

Yet we are expecting upgrades to Apple’s high-end MacBook Pro laptops. Specifically the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros should see upgrades to M2 series chips. But these will be the most powerful M2s yet. It’s expected the 2022 MacBook Pros will gain the M2 Pro chip.

Yet whether this comes to pass remains to be seen.

It’s also possible Apple could finally introduce its Mac Pro desktop system with the absolute latest in M2 technology. However, Apple could decide to wait until 2023 and introduce an M3-based Mac Pro then.

New Apple TV

Apple’s been rumored to be working on new Apple TV hardware for some time. There are rumors that the Apple TV will retain its similar design, but just be spec-bumped to A14 chipsets (or newer).

However, a surprise announcement could see Apple unveil a cheaper Apple TV with a stick-like form factor (Ala Amazon’s Fire TV stick). But don’t count on this until you see it.

iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura & tvOS 16

Finally, Apple is expected to show off the final versions of its iPad, Mac, and Apple TV operating systems.

iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and tvOS 16 should launch shortly after the October 2022 Apple Event.

When Is The October 2022 Apple Event?

Apple hasn’t even announced the October 2022 Apple Event yet, but it’s widely expected to be a given. If that’s the case, it’s likely the October 2022 Apple Event will take place sometime during the second or third week of October 2022.

