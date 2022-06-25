When it comes to colors, what options will you have with the Nothing Phone 1? Let’s find out…

Part of the Nothing Phone 1’s allure is its design. The phone runs a fairly unique, though not as cool as the leaks suggested, transparent back panel design, whereby you can see its internal components. Because of this design, however, the color schemes – at least at launch – are limited to just one color option: white.

Nothing Phone 1 Colors

The Nothing Phone 1 will be available in a single color option when it gets released. The phone will be white with a transparent back panel, through which you’ll be able to see some of its internal gubbins. This design harks back to Nothing’s first product release, the Nothing Ear 1 wireless headphones.

What else do we know about the phone? Well, for starters we know that it will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778+ CPU alongside 8GB of RAM. The phone will also ship with 128GB of storage as standard, although there is no word on whether it will support MicroSD cards. The display will be a 6.55in OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the phone will run on Nothing’s custom Nothing OS on top of Android 12.

With respect to other internal components, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to ship with a 4500mAh battery, complete with 45W fast charging abilities. You’ll also have support for WiFi 6, 5G, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Nothing Phone 1 will not support a headphone jack, however, and this is likely down to Nothing wanting you to buy its wireless Nothing Ear 1 headphones.

Nothing Phone 1 Price – What To Expect…

As for pricing, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to retail for around $500/£500. The phone will get a release date on July 21, following its July 12 unveiling. As with OnePlus’ first phone, the Nothing Phone 1 will be available – at least at first – via an invite-based system. Carl Pei has plenty of experience with this in the past, so he is adopting it once again to create hype around the phone. As of right now, some 14,000 people have registered for an invite.

The Nothing Phone 1 will not be getting a release in the United States nor Canada, however, with Nothing focussing its efforts on the UK, Europe, and other markets. Given the phone’s price, I’d assume it would be a big hit in one of the most important phone markets on the planet right now, India. In fact, Indians apparently make up the bulk of those who have signed up for an invite for the Nothing Phone 1.

Carl Pei, Nothing CEO, said while there will be no US release date to begin with this could change as things progress and develop. The main reason for the US market being skipped is likely down to how locked down it is at the moment – hardly any brands outside of Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola can get a look in with US carriers. And this needs to change if consumers are to be given more choice with what phones they can and can’t buy.

But if Xiaomi cannot get a look in, I highly doubt Nothing will have much success…

