13 Awesome New Features Inside Nothing OS 2.5.3

03/14/24 • 6 min read

Pin

If you’re picking up the Nothing Phone (2a), it’ll soon be running Nothing OS 2.5.3 – here’s some of its coolest, new features to try…

Nothing OS 2.5.3 will soon begin rolling out. The good news is that those of you that bought the Nothing Phone (2a) will get to take it for a spin very soon.

The bad news? Nothing has NOT issued a date for when Nothing OS 2.5.3 will be available for the Nothing Phone 1 or Nothing Phone 2; instead, it claims it is doing a staggered release to ensure a smoother rollout.

People are NOT happy about this, understandably. And I get it – the company makes THREE phones!

Still, with over 100,000 launch day sales under its belt, the Nothing Phone 2a is off to a very impressive start.

And with the Nothing OS 2.5.3 update, it’ll get even more useful because there’s plenty of new features and capabilities contained inside this update.

Best Nothing OS 2.5.3 Features Pin New Sonic Vibes The update introduces a selection of new ringtones, providing users with additional options to customize their auditory experience. These ringtones are designed to add a unique and personal touch to the device, allowing for a more individualized user experience. Recorder Widget Revolution A new Recorder widget has been added to the system, simplifying the process of making voice memos. This widget offers an accessible and efficient way for users to record, manage, and playback audio memos, streamlining the organization of recorded content. Screenshot Magic Screenshot functionality has been enhanced, offering users improved ease and versatility in capturing screen content. These enhancements include more intuitive controls, better editing features, and smoother integration with the device’s operating system, elevating the overall screenshot experience. Touch Sensation The update improves the device’s touch feedback, ensuring that interactions such as swipes and taps are more responsive and satisfying. This refinement aims to enhance the tactile experience of the user, making navigation and input on the device more intuitive and enjoyable. Seamless Transitions Transitions between the home screen and the Always On Display feature have been made smoother, contributing to a more cohesive and visually harmonious user experience. This improvement focuses on reducing jarring or abrupt changes, promoting a more fluid interaction with the device. Wallpaper and UI Delight Wallpaper experience and user interface (UI) have received significant enhancements, breathing new life into the device’s aesthetic appeal. These changes include more dynamic and customizable wallpaper options, as well as UI tweaks that improve usability and visual coherence. Animation and Interaction Boost App launch animations and touch screen interactions have been made more fluid, making every action a joy. These improvements aim to provide a more seamless and engaging experience when opening apps and navigating through the device’s interface. Smart Memory Strategy A new memory strategy for background apps has been implemented, optimizing the use of device resources for a snappier, more efficient multitasking experience. This strategy helps in managing the device’s RAM more effectively, ensuring smoother performance even when multiple apps are running. Charger Compatibility Expansion The update extends the compatibility of charging adapters with the Phone (2a), addressing previous charging issues and ensuring that the device remains powered with greater ease. This enhancement is aimed at improving the convenience and reliability of charging the device. Camera Wizardry Camera performance has been significantly improved, introducing features such as an Ultra HDR mode, enhanced color saturation, and faster app performance. These enhancements aim to provide users with superior photo-taking capabilities, offering better image quality and a more responsive camera app. Pedometer Widget Fix An issue causing the Pedometer widget to reset after time zone changes has been fixed, ensuring that step count remains accurate and consistent regardless of location changes. This fix enhances the reliability of the device’s fitness tracking features. Icon and Unlock Enhancements Enhancements to the home screen icon display and fingerprint unlock response have been made, resolving issues that previously led to a cluttered home screen and inconsistent unlock performance. These improvements contribute to a more streamlined user experience and better security. Lock Screen Improvement Occasional black screen glitches on the lock screen interface have been addressed, eliminating this issue and ensuring a more stable and accessible lock screen experience. This fix enhances the overall usability and reliability of the device’s lock screen functionality.

Nothing Phone 2 Users Are NOT Happy Fresh off the back of one of the biggest phone launches in recent memories, you’d think Nothing had plenty to be happy about. But all is not well in the Camp Nothing Community. Loads of its current and legacy users are unhappy that the new Nothing Phone 2a is getting the Nothing OS 2.5.3 first. Users aren’t happy about the staggered update or the fact that they have to wait. Understandably too; the Nothing Phone 2 is a more expensive device. Here’s a selection of some just some of the disgruntled Nothing Phone 2 users from Nothing’s community forum: I am angry that is not for the nothing phone 2 yet I am angry that is not for the nothing phone 2 yet Phone (2a)? Seriously!?

How about Phone (2)??? Waiting for this on my Phone2 and please where is the option of extending ram on Nothing phone2? I see it’s available on 2a but not on the 2 I hope that NOS 2.5.3 arrives soon for Nothing phone 2, from the changelog it seems that they have solved many problems that were present on NOS 2.5.2 and introduces interesting features. I hope that this delay in the update is justified by a good bugfix… Guys. You’ve got 3 phones out – total. And the phone 2 is supposedly your flagship. And, instead of that one getting the OS, you roll it out first to your cheapest? Seriously? I strongly disagree. We are not talking about releasing a “day one patch” that fixing some bugs in a new product. The point is that a number of new features are not primarily given to the flagship model. Yes, many manufacturers, when releasing a new flagship, prioritize installing a newer OS version on it, making some new cool features available only for new one. But doing so when releasing the cheapest phone in the line is at least strange and disappointing (IMHO) Not So Happy Campers Inside The Nothing Community Forum