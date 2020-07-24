Nokia 9.3 PureView Launch: On Track For Q4 2020!

The Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 & Nokia 9.3 PureView will all get a launch towards the end of 2020, likely alongside Apple’s hugely anticipated 5G iPhone 12…

Remember Nokia’s EPIC PureView camera? It launched many, many moons ago, back when Nokia was still making Symbian phones. But the camera technology will return in 2020 inside the Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 9.3 PureView.

Nokia 9.3 Launch

Dogged by COVID-19, the development of the Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView has taken longer than expected. HMD apparently planned on bringing the new PureView phones to market earlier. Now, according to reports, a launch is likely during either Q3 or Q4 of 2020.

HMD is now testing prototype models of the Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 9.3 PureView, an extremely technical process that can take months of work and thousands of hours of labor. According to reports, prototype testing is going swimmingly, however, so that’s something.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is, of course, the flagship model. But what about the Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3? How do they compare? Here’s a breakdown of the rumored specs for all three phones.

Nokia 9.3 PureView Specs:

Display: 6.7in OLED

Battery: 5000mAH

CPU: Snapdragon 865

Cameras: Quad-Lens Camera (108+8+12+TOF 3D megapixel)

RAM: 6/8GB

Storage: 128/256GB

OS: Android 10

Data: 5G

Nokia 7.3 Specs:

Display: 6.3in Full HD

CPU: Snapdragon 690

Cameras: 48/64 MP sensor, 12 MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP sensor with a macro lens

RAM: 6/8GB

Storage: 64/128GB

OS: Android 10

Data: 4G

Nokia 6.3 Specs:

Display: 6.2in Full HD

CPU: Snapdragon 670/675

Cameras: Quad-camera imaging system with ZEISS Optics. Ultra-wide lens, depth sensor and sensor with a macro lens

RAM: 3GB, 4GB, 6 GB

Storage: 32/64/128 GB

OS: Android 10

Data: 4G

Nokia 9.3 PureView Camera: What We Know So Far…

From what we can tell, as there is very little information available about the specifics of the camera, the setup will be a quad-lens array, featuring either Samsung’s 108MP sensor or Sony’s 64MP sensor – both are apparently in contention for use on the phone.

The main camera lens on the Nokia 9.3 will be backed up by an 8MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and, finally, a ToF lens that uses something called 3D megapixels.

Carl Zeiss is also working with HMD again on these phones, so we should also expect some exclusive Zeiss effects for the camera, if only on the Nokia 9.3 PureView.

Additionally, the front-facing camera on the Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to a 20MP sensor, complete with a ToF lens for improved depth perception. HDR will also be fully supported on the front-facing camera too, as well as dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and panorama modes for the rear array.

Nokia 9.3 PureView Price – How Much Will It Cost?

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is not official yet, so we don’t really have any concrete information about how much it will cost when it gets official later this year. Given its high-end specs and PureView camera, I wouldn’t expect it to be cheap. I reckon HMD will put it on market in and around the same price as Apple’s current iPhone 11 – around the £700 mark.

This undercuts OnePlus, Samsung, and OPPO, giving HMD the ability to work with networks in order to get some pretty tasty deals in front of consumers. The Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3, meanwhile, are both lower-end phones, so I’d expect both to come in under £500, with the 6.3 potentially retailing for as low as £300.