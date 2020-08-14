Rumour: No Google Pixel 5 Release Just Pixel 5 XL

14/08/2020
by | Aug 14, 2020 | News

What is Google planning for the Pixel 5?

According to Twitter user Jason C, Google will only bring out the Pixel 5 as an XL version. What this means exactly is not clear from the tweet but it probably means that Google is doing away with the smaller version of the Pixel 5 Series.

According to Jason C, the mid-range equipment should also be reflected in the price: Google was thought to be bringing out the Pixel 5 for just under €600.

Pixel 4 Series Comparison

The Pixel 4 XL was released in Europe in 2019 for €750. So maybe a price of €800 is possible for the direct successor.

In regards to size, the Pixel 4 has a display with a diagonal of 5.3 inches, the screen of the Pixel 4 XL is 6.3 inches.

Google only released the Pixel 4a at the beginning of August. This mid-range smartphone was said to outperform the Pixel 4 in some areas – and at a price of only €350.

Pixel 4a Specification:

  • Display: 5.81 OLED display, dissolves in FUll HD +
  • Processor: Snapdragon 730G
  • RAM: 6 GB RAM
  • Internal memory 128 GB
  • Dimensions: 144 × 69.4 × 8.2 mm
  • Weight: 143 g
  • Battery capacity: 3140 mAh, no wireless charging
  • Main camera: 12.2 MP with OIS
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Connections: USB-C and headphone jack

Pixel 5 XL Specification

The full specification of the Google Pixel 5 XL was released during the launch of the Pixel 4a. Here is what we can look forward to:

  • Battery: 4000mAh
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Display: 6.3 inches (16cm)
  • Ram: 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Rear Camera: 16MP + 16MP + 12MP
  • Front Camera: 13MP
  • Special Features: Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Fingerprint Sensor: No

Google Pixel 5 XL Feat
Pixel 5 XL Release Date

If the latest rumours are true, we won’t have to wait long before we get official information about Google Pixel 5 XL. It should be possible to pre-order the smartphone from October 8, 2020. There is a launch event in talks, which will probably only take place online thanks to the limitations brought by Covid-19.

Overview

If you are looking for a non 5G handset then the Pixel 4a would be the one to choose. If you are wanting a high-end flagship smartphone then go for the Pixel 5. Pixel 5 will have a better camera with newer and more advanced lenses. A better OLED display, bigger battery, and superior internal spec compared to the Pixel 4a.

If you are a Google Pixel Series fan and are confused by the quick release of each new handset, check out our article on PIXEL 5? OR PIXEL 4A 5G – HOW WILL THEY BE DIFFERENT? Where we break down each handset to give a clearer understanding of what they offer.

