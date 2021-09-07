Nintendo is Bringing Game Boy Games To The Switch

Game Boy and Game Boy Color Games are apparently coming to Switch Online. Does this mean no more Game Boy Classic reissue?
Retro gaming is kind of a big deal. When Nintendo released its Nintendo Classic, the console sold out everywhere in record time. And while the company’s Switch console is still performing brilliantly, Nintendo is apparently planning on adding in yet another USP to its platform.
Reports suggest Nintendo will bring Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles to its Switch Online platform. This rumor – and it is still very much a rumor – has been collaborated by both EuroGamer and Nintendo Life, following its initial leak on Nate The Hate’s podcast.
Game Boy Games On The Switch
Nintendo has already brought plenty of its old-school titles to the Switch. For instance, you have access to over 100 NES and SNES games via Switch Online already, so adding in a bunch of classic Game Boy titles certainly makes sense.
Nintendo owns the IP, so why not add in more content to its cloud gaming platform? As for when Game Boy games will hit Switch Online, no one seems to know. It could be soon or it could be next year. Nintendo has been super-slow at adding in NES and SNES titles to Switch Online.
Case in point: games like Earthbound, Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG are still missing in action. And this doesn’t bode well for Nintendo’s plans on bringing Game Boy games to Switch Online.
No Game Boy Classic Release Then…
The Game Boy’s 30th anniversary has been and gone, dashing hopes of a Game Boy Classic release. Nintendo not doing a Game Boy Classic could be down to a couple of reasons: the first is the global chip shortage, and the second is that maybe demand for the handheld gaming unit might not be there.
Either way, it doesn’t look like we’ll see a Game Boy Classic anytime soon. Instead, Nintendo appears to be going the curation route inside its Switch Online platform. This makes sense too; Sony has had a lot of success with reissues and remasters of classic games. Nintendo could well do the same with some of its most iconic Game Boy games.
Nintendo has the resources and time to do remasters of classic games like Metroid Fusion and Link’s Awakening which helped start some of the company’s biggest franchises. I’d love to see some of the Game Boy’s biggest titles rejigged and re-modded for Switch. It’d be so cool.
What About The Game Boy Advance?
Nintendo is being its usual cagey self about the news; the company has stated that it has “nothing to announce” about Game Boy games coming to the Switch, although the initial leakers of the story claim Game Boy Advance games will not be included in Switch Online – just Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles.
What Were The Most Popular / Best Selling Game Boy Games?
The Game Boy is now 30 years old if you can believe that. I remember when it came out – I was still in primary school! But what were the most popular Game Boy games ever? Here’s a full list of the most popular and best-selling Game Boy games ever.
|Game
|Release date
|Sales
|Tetris
|June 14, 1989
|35,000,000
|Pokémon Red, Green and Blue
|February 27, 1996
|31,380,000
|Pokémon Gold and Silver
|November 21, 1999
|23,100,000
|Super Mario Land
|April 21, 1989
|18,140,000
|Pokémon Yellow
|September 12, 1998
|14,640,000
|Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
|October 21, 1992
|11,180,000
|Pokémon Crystal
|December 14, 2000
|6,390,000
|Dr. Mario
|July 27, 1990
|5,340,000
|Pokémon Pinball
|April 14, 1999
|5,310,000
|Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3
|January 21, 1994
|5,190,000
|Kirby’s Dream Land
|April 27, 1992
|5,130,000
|Super Mario Bros. Deluxe
|May 1, 1999
|5,070,000
|The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages
|February 27, 2001
|3,960,000
|Donkey Kong Land
|June 26, 1995
|3,910,000
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|June 6, 1993
|3,830,000
|Pokémon Trading Card Game
|December 18, 1998
|3,720,000
|F-1 Race
|November 9, 1990
|3,410,000
|Yoshi
|December 14, 1991
|3,120,000
|Donkey Kong
|June 14, 1994
|3,070,000
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists
|December 7, 2000
|2,500,000
|Kirby’s Dream Land 2
|March 21, 1995
|2,360,000
|Donkey Kong Land 2
|September 23, 1996
|2,350,000
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
|December 12, 1998
|2,220,000
|Wario Land 3
|March 21, 2000
|2,200,000
|Donkey Kong Country
|November 4, 2000
|2,190,000
|Golf
|November 28, 1989
|2,120,000
|Tennis
|May 29, 1989
|1,990,000
|Alleyway
|April 21, 1989
|1,940,000
|Tetris DX
|October 21, 1998
|1,880,000
|Metroid II: Return of Samus
|November 1991
|1,720,000
|Baseball
|April 21, 1989
|1,610,000
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters
|December 16, 1998
|1,600,000
|Dragon Warrior Monsters 2
|March 9, 2001
|1,570,000
|Yoshi’s Cookie
|November 21, 1992
|1,530,000
|Wario Land II
|March 1, 1998
|1,480,000
|Tamagotchi
|1997
|1,450,000
|DuckTales
|September 21, 1990
|1,430,000
|The Final Fantasy Legend
|December 15, 1989
|1,370,000
|Yakuman
|April 21, 1989
|1,280,000
|Tetris 2
|December 1993
|1,240,000
|Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble
|August 23, 2000
|1,230,000
|Game & Watch Gallery 2
|September 27, 1997
|1,220,000
|Solar Striker
|January 26, 1990
|1,200,000
|Mario Tennis
|November 1, 2000
|1,180,000
|Qix
|April 13, 1990
|1,150,000
|Super R.C. Pro-Am
|June 1991
|1,140,000
|Donkey Kong Land III
|October 27, 1997
|1,030,000
|Game & Watch Gallery
|February 1, 1997
|1,000,000
