New 5G HTC Phone Coming June 2020: Here’s What We Know…

Thought HTC was dead in the water? Think again! HTC will return later this month with a mid-range, 5G-capable Android phone…

HTC has confirmed that it will release its first new phone of 2020 on June 16. The news broke on Twitter, as HTC started teasing the event. As usual, the tweet and its media were pretty cryptic with respect to details. All we know is that the phone – or phones – will be announced on June 16.

Although It’s Most Likely The HTC Desire 20 Pro

Word on the street suggests this new phone that HTC is about to release is the HTC Desire 20 Pro, a mid-range Android phone that will reportedly feature 5G. If true, this move could prove to be rather lucrative for HTC, especially if it manages to keep the price of the HTC Desire 20 Pro in and around the Pixel 3a and iPhone SE 2020’s $399.99 sweet spot.

HTC’s business has been down on its luck for years now; the company really needs a successful release, and a cheap Android phone with 5G and a decent camera could be just what the doctor ordered. As you can see in the image above, the HTC Desire 20 Pro clearly has some form of triple-lens camera.

If HTC can nail the camera tech, including 5G connectivity, and match the iPhone SE 2020’s price, this phone could end up being pretty popular. Cheap 5G phones are pretty thin on the ground right now, though this will likely change as we move through to the backend of 2020 with more releases from Nokia, Xiaomi, and OnePlus.

HTC Desire 20 Pro Specs?

Right now, we don’t know much about the HTC Desire 20 Pro’s specs. The phone will run Android 10 and allegedly feature a punch-hole camera on the front and a triple-lens camera on the rear. Inside you’re looking at one of Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon chipsets, alongside 6GB of RAM and a decent-sized battery (most likely 4000mAh to 4300mAh).

With this phone, however, the main thing will be the price: can HTC wade back into the market it helped create and steal some of Apple and Google’s thunder? If it can get the specs and design right, and retail it for $399.99, I bet more than a few people will be willing to give HTC another chance…

More news as we get it!