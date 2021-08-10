We take a look at the newly launched Google Nest Cam and Google Doorbell, two products that aim to take on Amazon’s popular Ring Doorbell…

Video doorbells have become very common in the UK. They’re an excellent tool for security and convenience, allowing us to communicate with people on our doorsteps even when we’re away from home.

Amazon’s Ring Doorbell is the most common product seen perched on the wall beside an increasing number of front doors around the country, but Google has spent some time behind the scenes planning their attack on this booming industry.

Just like how the Ring doorbell works with an Amazon Echo device, allowing you to see the live footage on the Echo’s display, Google Cam and Doorbell will be compatible with the Google Nest Hub in a similar way.

Available for pre-order now and available on the 24th of August 2021, the Google Nest Cam and the Google Nest Doorbell will each be priced at £179.99 – although we’re sure there will be some deals available to get the combo together.

Save

Save

Save

The New Google Nest Cam & Doorbell

So, what exactly can we expect from these new Google devices? Here’s the rundown:

Smart Alerts

Google’s next-generation camera and doorbell are designed to deliver you only the most useful alerts because we’re all bombarded with messages every day. They identify significant occurrences in and around the house, and you can even build custom zones to cover the areas you want to be alerted about, such as alerts for people, animals, and cars.

Because Google’s Cam and Doorbell have ‘moving object detection’ on its devices, the Google Nest Cam and Doorbell can do much more straight out of the box, including capabilities that would normally require a subscription for no additional cost, as well as 3 hours of event video history, allowing you to check back to specific smart alerts.

Machine Learning

Building a camera that utilizes machine learning to detect things necessitates first exposing the machine learning model to millions of images to build a level of recognition.

The new Nest Cameras and Doorbells from Google have been trained on 40 million pictures to handle a variety of situations, which even includes lighting conditions.

The cameras can execute a machine learning model up to 7.5 times per second thanks to a cutting-edge Tensor chip processor, which is now being used in Google’s upcoming smartphone range in place of the Snapdragon chip, improving dependability and accuracy.

Simple, Easy, and Versatile Installation

The wire-free, elegant designs of the Nest Cam and Doorbell, as well as the built-in rechargeable batteries and optional power connections, allow you to place them wherever you choose – not only where there’s a power outlet or pre-existing doorbell wiring.

Furthermore, take a look at the Google Store’s compatible accessories, which include a tabletop base with a power cord, allowing you to set your Nest Cam on an interior surface, in addition to weatherproof wires. You can also get an anti-theft mount that tethers your Nest Cam to the magnetic mount for further protection.

Nest Hub and Google Home Compatible

The Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell are designed to function in tandem with your Nest display as well. For instance, to watch your Nest Cam stream as you make dinner, for example, you could simply say “Hey Google, show me the front door”.

When someone rings your Google Nest Doorbell, you can set up your speakers and displays to chime, and you can view the detected activity at your front door.

Google has made it simple to see all of your events at a glance, as well as your live stream 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can view all of your Google Nest cameras in one location in the app, along with your other connected home devices, if you have more than one. You may even filter by event type to view every shipment delivery in one place. Simplicity is the word.

Phenomenal Display

Both the Nest Cam and the Nest Doorbell offer HDR-quality video, ensuring that all visuals are impeccably clear in both low and bright lighting conditions.

Google has also included a generously high field of view on the Nest Doorbell, so you can see your house guests from head to toe and deliveries as close as 8 inches away.

Built To Last For The Long Haul

Google claims to provide technology that complements rather than detracts. The clean, white appearance of the Google Nest Cam complements every room in your house and garden. The design of the Nest Doorbell was influenced by architecture, with clean, sleek, minimalist lines.

Google’s Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell both use 47 percent post-consumer recycled material in their plastic components. Drops, harsh weather including hurricane-force winds, and UV radiation are all put to the test so you can really rely on these innovative products.

Secure and Reliable

Last but far from least, security is arguably the primary purpose of the Google Nest Cam and Doorbell. In a world where home deliveries of a huge variety of goods are becoming more prevalent, and as we step back into the world post-pandemic, we need more control over our home security while we’re away from it.

Your gadgets are in extra safe hands when linked to your account. That’s why the new Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell both require a Google account, which comes with extra security features like suspicious activity detection, two-factor authentication, and password checkup.

Nest Doorbell, both Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam with floodlight feature local storage backup, which means they’ll record up to one hour of events on-device in the event of a power or Wi-Fi loss.

If your Wi-Fi is down, the wired Nest Cam captures on-device. When service is restored, the devices will transfer your events to the cloud, allowing you to examine them.

There will be no Mission Impossible-style burglaries on your premises under the watchful eye of the Google Nest Cam and Doorbell.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.