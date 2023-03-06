New DC Movie Releases – When Are They Coming?

From Shazam: Fury of the Gods to Superman: Legacy, here is the list of all the new DC movie releases!

DC is changing, it’s getting a universe reset, and the DCEU is getting a boot. The new DCU will take its place with a fresh slate of movies announced for the new universe.

DC has appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios, and they plan to make the new DC films universe a much more connected set of movies, TV shows, animated shows, and games.

James Gunn has announced phase 1 of the new DCU, which starts with Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

But before the new universe takes over, DC still has four movies up for theatrical release, starting with Shazam! Fury of the Gods and going up to Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.

Let’s talk about all the new DC Movies with a release date set in this article!

New DC Movie Release Dates

Movie Name Release Date Shazam! Fury of the Gods March 17, 2023 The Flash June 16, 2023 Blue Beetle August 18, 2023 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom December 25, 2023 Joker: Folie à Deux October 4, 2023 Superman: Legacy July 11, 2025 The Batman: Part II October 3, 2025 The Authority TBD Batman: The Brave And The Bold TBD Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow TBD Swamp Thing TBD

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

Release date: March 17, 2023

The first film on this list of upcoming DC Movies is Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Zachery Levy, Asher Angel and the complete cast of the 2019 Shazam! movie will be reprising their roles in its sequel. It is directed by David F Sandberg, who also directed the first movie.

The film follows the Shazam family of superheroes, who took down the seven sins in the last movie when Billy Batson shared his powers with this foster family. They will take on Kalypso, Hespera and Anthea, the powerful trip of gods known as the daughters of Atlas. The trailer shows us that the movie follows a tone similar to the original Shazam movie, light-hearted and fun. Shazam was very well received by fans and critics, and DC would be looking to recreate the magic with its sequel.

The Flash

Release date: June 16, 2023

The Flash is the most anticipated upcoming DC movie. Even though the film’s lead, Ezra Miller’s real-life troubles well-documented, the trailer has shot up interest in the film. The trailer shows us a sneak peek of explosive action and storyline. The film features two versions of Batman: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, amping up the hype for the movie.

The trailer also shows us the return of Micheal Shannon’s General Zod while also introducing Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

Long-time fans have much to anticipate about the movie, as it is loosely based on the Flashpoint comic and Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox DCAU animated movie, one of the best comic book storylines.

The Flash, Batman, and Supergirl. Watch their worlds collide only in theaters June 16. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/MnexX9uGdq — The Flash (@theFlash) February 13, 2023

This movie is slated to reboot the DC film universe, and it will be the end of DCEU as we know it. It will pave the path for the rebooted DCU film universe, which James Gunn and Peter Safran announced.

Blue Beetle

Release date: August 18, 2023

Blue Beetle could technically be the first film in the new DCU film universe. James Gunn has noted that Blue Beetle is a standalone movie that could be worked into the new universe.

Blue Beetle follows a Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes, who will be played by Xolo Maridueña (from Cobra Kai).

Jaime Reyes, in the comics, gets his power from an alien scarab that attaches to his spine, giving him his powerful blue battle suit.

The movie has yet to get a teaser or trailer; the Blue Beetle logo has been officially teased.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Release date: December 25, 2023

Aquaman was the first DCEU movie to reach a billion dollars at the box office. Jason Mamoa and the director of the first Aquaman movie James Wan are returning for the sequel.

Amber Heard would also be returning, but her role is said to be diminished in the movie substantially owing to her troubles.

The movie should see the return of the Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II. He played a second villain in the first Aquaman movie and was teased to play a more significant part in the next Aquaman adventure in the after-credits of the first movie.

DC Fandome event last year gave us a first look at the movie by bringing us the behind-the-scenes of the film. Take a look:

We can see the new costume for Black Manta, and Orm, played by Patrick Wilson, is also making a comeback.

The movie will still be part of DCEU, but it will be a part of the Aquaman franchise, and it might serve as an end to that franchise. Jason Mamoa is even said to play a different character, Lobo, in the new universe.

Upcoming DCU Movies

With The Flash movie, the DC universe is getting a reboot, and we will see a new universe: DCU.

James Gunn has revealed the plans for the first phase in DCU, called Gods and Monsters. Let’s take a look all the upcoming DC movies from the new DCU:

Superman: Legacy

Release date: July 11, 2025

Superman is getting rebooted as part of the new DCU. Superman: Legacy won’t be an origin story. Instead, it will focus on a younger Clark Kent early in his reporting career at Daily Planet. It will focus on his Kryptonian heritage and his Kansan upbringing and trying to be the hero in this unkind world.

James Gunn is writing it, and he could be directing the movie himself.

DC Elseworlds Movies

James Gunn revealed that some projects such as The Batman, Joker and Teen Titans Go! franchises reside outside of the main DCU continuity, and it will be part of DC Elseworlds. Let’s talk about the upcoming DC Elseworlds movies:

Joker: Folie à Deux

Release date: October 4, 2024

The first Joker movie grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office and grabbed two Oscars for Best Actor and Best Score, and it was also nominated for best picture nomination. It received a total of 11 nominations at the Oscars.

Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his role as the clown prince of Gotham. It will also introduce Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. The first teaser image of Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux looks incredible! Take a look:

We don’t have any idea about the plot or storyline of the movie. It was tagged as a musical when the film was announced. We can expect a grounded hard-hitting movie, just like the first one.

The Batman: Part II

Release date: October 3, 2025

The Batman 2 is in the works with director Matt Reeves writing and directing the project and Robert Pattinson taking up the cape once again as the Dark Knight.

There’s nothing we can discuss about the project, what it is about and what Batman will be chasing after in the next adventure. But we can be sure that we will see a more experienced Batman in the movie, as the first movie showed us the Year Two Batman.

Other Upcoming DCU Movies Without A Release Date

James Gunn announced a slew of DCU movies that will come after Superman: Legacy. But these movies don’t have a release date attached to them. Here’s the list:

The Authority

The Authority will feature a group of “superheroes who think the world is broken and want to fix it by any means necessary.”

James Gunn also called it his passion project. He hopes to do what he did to Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU, making a group of unknown characters super popular!

Batman: The Brave And The Bold

This movie will feature the DCU Batman, separate from Robert Pattinson Batman. The Brave and the Bold will feature the full Bat-family, centred around Bruce’s 10-year-old son Damian Wayne.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl of the DCU will be raised on a chunk of Krypton and have watched everyone around her perish in terrible ways. James Gunn discussed her as a much more jaded character so we will be up for something different. If you have watched the CW series, Supergirl is the cousin of Superman and has every power he has.

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing would be like a standalone movie inside the DCU. The movie will feature the monster’s origin story, and it will be a “very dark horse story” about the character.