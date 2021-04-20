Moto G60 Specs Look Damn Tasty (120Hz Display, 108MP Camera)

The Moto G60 has launched in India, alongside the Moto G40 Fusion, and it looks like Motorola has stolen some moves from Xiaomi’s playbook…

When you think of a budget phone, you don’t think about things like 108MP cameras and 120Hz displays. Xiaomi is attempting to change this with its ultra-affordable, high-spec phones.

But now it appears Motorola is getting in on the action too.

The Moto brand is synonymous with quality, affordable phones. But the Moto G60 is quite a different beast compared to the likes the Moto G7.

The Moto G60 features an impressive array of specs for a phone that retails for less than Rs 20,000 (about £190).

You have a 120Hz (LCD) display, a 108MP camera on the rear, and a truly massive 6000mAh battery.

Moto G60 Specs

Dimensions: 169.6 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm

169.6 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm Display Tech: IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10

IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 Display Size: 6.8 inches (1080 x 2460 pixels)

6.8 inches (1080 x 2460 pixels) CPU: Snapdragon 732G

Snapdragon 732G Battery: 6000mAh

6000mAh MicroSD: Yes

Yes Storage: 128GB

128GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Camera: 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAFl 8 MP, f/2.2, 117˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm; 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.52″, 0.7µm, PDAFl 8 MP, f/2.2, 117˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm; 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM

Hybrid Dual SIM Headphone Jack: Yes

Yes WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

The G60 also runs 5G, thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G CPU. Inside, you have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. MicroSD cards are supported too, and there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Motorola has also seen fit to include a headphone jack and a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

All in, pretty impressive stuff. The display, while only LCD, is 120Hz and it also benefits from HDR10 certification. OLED is pricer to include in phones, so this is what the G60 runs LCD and not an AMOLED panel.

The last interesting aspect of this phone is its chipset, the SD 732G. Up to now, the only phones running this “lite” version of the 765G platform were ones from POCO and Xiaomi’s RedMi phones.

The CPU, because it is cheaper per unit than the SD765G, is likely one of the main reasons why Motorola has managed to keep the price to competitive. That and the fact that it runs an LCD screen.

But for the money, this phone could well go on to become one of the best value phones on the market. India is a tough market, a market dominated by Xiaomi and RealMe, but a phone of this calibre could tip the balance in favor of Motorola.

Add in the fact that Moto runs a near-stock version of Android on its phones, alongside some very helpful gestures and included extras like ThinkShield, and you’re looking at a very compelling package.

Plus, Motorola is a legacy brand – it has been around since the dawn of the mobile phones way back in the 1980s. And that brand visibility combined with the G60’s low price and killer specs could help the company make a lot of new friends in India in the coming months.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE