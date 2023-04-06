Moto G Power 5G Is HERE! Dimensity 930 SoC + 120Hz Display!

Motorola’s latest budget smartphone, Moto G Power 5G, is here; let’s talk about it!

Motorola updates its Moto G Power series with 5G with the launch of Moto G Power 5G in the US.

Moto G Power 5G just doesn’t bring 5G support, but it is a massive upgrade over the previous Moto G Power in every way. Let’s talk about everything about Moto G Power 5G and how it compares to its predecessor.

Moto G Power 5G: Price And Availability

Moto G Power is launched in the US for $299.99, and it will be available on Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola US website from April 13. In the coming months, you’ll also see the phone in various carriers such as T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile. Carrier pricing for the phone is yet to be revealed, though.

Moto G Power 5G: Key Features And Specifications

Moto G Power 5G comes with the Motorola family design, which looks almost exactly like the recently launched Moto G73. In fact, Moto G73 and Moto G Power 5G share more than just the design. But they aren’t the same phone, even in terms of design; Moto G Power 5G has a different camera array for housing its triple camera setup. The phone comes with a plastic back and a plastic frame.

On the front, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of Full HD+. This display has no fancy certifications like HDR10+ or Dolby Vision. Motorola could have done a better job with the bezels on this phone, though.

Internally, Moto G Power 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, making it one of the most powerful phones in the under $300 segment in the US. It is paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is available in only a single variant. Surprisingly, the storage is expandable via microSD.

Moto G Power 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the back, with a 50 MP main camera doing the primary duties while two 2 MP secondary cameras sit alongside it without adding much to the imaging experience of the phone. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter as well.

The phone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and has a fast charging support of 15W, although you only get a 10W charging brick with the phone. At least you’re getting a charging brick; that’s a rarity nowadays. This phone comes preloaded with Motorola’s MyUX user interface based on Android 13, a close-to-stock Android skin that Pixel users would find themselves right home.

A Better Screen, Faster Chipset & 5G – When Compared To The Older Moto G Power (2022)

Pin

Moto G Power 5G is a significant improvement compared to its predecessor. Moto G Power 2022 was launched for $199 for the 4/64GB variant and $249 for the 4/128GB variant. On the other hand, Moto G Power 5G costs $300 for the 6/256GB variant. While both cannot be directly compared in price, Moto G Power 5G is a huge upgrade over Moto G Power 2022.

Moto G Power 5G comes with a much better display, a 120Hz LCD with FHD+ resolution, and a 90Hz LCD with an HD+ resolution. The chipset is also a much better one of the G Power 5G, Mediatek Dimensity 930, and Mediatek Helio G37 on Moto G Power 2022 cannot be even compared as Dimensity 930 is much more powerful than the low budget Helio G37 SoC. Also, Dimensity 930 brings 5G support to the Moto G Power series.