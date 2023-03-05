Moto Edge 40 Pro Marketing Materials Leaked: Here’s Everything To Know About Motorola’s Next Flagship! 

Moto Edge 40 Pro brings the new Motorola family design language to its flagship. Let’s check it out!

Motorola is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone in the global market soon. The marketing images and videos of the phone have leaked, giving us the first look at everything we need to know about the phone from the outside.

This leak comes from @evleaks, a reputed leakster whom you might already know. Let’s look at what he has shared on Twitter about the phone.

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Design

Moto Edge 40 Pro from the back looks like many other recent Motorola phones, such as Moto G72, Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G32, and the ThinkPhone.

Interestingly, the recent Motorola smartphones such as Moto G73 and Moto G53 look slightly different with their dual camera setup, as do Moto G23 and Moto G13 with their triple camera setup, arranged in a different manner. But overall, it looks like a Motorola phone distinctively with its design language and the centred Moto logo on the back.

The phone has a curved display on the front with a punch hole in the centre. A teaser video has also leaked, showing that the phone’s display supports a 165Hz refresh rate.

The images also tease water resistance for the phone. It should come with IP68 dust and water resistance.

By the looks of it, Moto Edge 40 Pro seems like a rebranded version of the Moto X40 launched in China back in December. Take a look at Moto X40:

Moto Edge 40 Pro: Key Features & Specifications

Some of the specifications of Moto Edge 40 Pro were previously leaked, including the report which shows the phone on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB RAM. It was also spotted on Google Play Console with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

With these reports, along with the design reveal and marketing video suggesting the presence of a 165Hz display, we can confirm that Moto Edge 40 Pro would indeed be the Moto X40 for the global market. Let’s take a detailed look at the specifications and features of Moto Edge 40 Pro, aka Moto X40.

Moto Edge 40 Pro should come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The refresh rate might be overkill for the phone; it would have been better if Motorola had improved the resolution of the smartphone. Recently launched smartphones have started to come with 1.5K resolution displays, such as Realme GT3 and OnePlus 11R.

The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the top-of-the-line Snapdragon flagship chipset. The phone is offered in 3 variants in China: 8+128GB, 12+128GB and 12+256GB. It should also be the case in the global market, as the 12GB variant was already spotted in Geekbench.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes with a 50MP primary camera with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS support. There’s a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP 2x telephoto sensor as secondary cameras. On the front, the phone comes with a 60MP selfie sensor.

The phone has a 4600mAh battery and support for 125W fast charging, which charges the phone to 50% in 7 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

Moto Edge 40 Pro should come with Motorola’s close-to-stock Android skin based on Android 13. The phone comes with stereo speakers, and the fingerprint scanner is under the display. Moto X40 was launched in two different colours in China; those two would also be carried forward to the global market, as we saw from the leaked images of Moto Edge 40 Pro.

The phone’s pricing has yet to be leaked; let us wait for the launch of the phone to know more about its pricing and availability. By the looks of it, the phone’s launch should be just around the corner.