How Far Does Your Mobile Data Go? 1GB to 150GB Compared

Learn how many hours of web browsing, video streaming, music streaming, and more you can do with various data allowances – from 1GB to 150GB

Numbers. CRUNCHED! How Much Mobile Data Do You REALLY Need? 1GB of Data 🌐 12 hours browsing

📺 2 hours SD video

🎵 16 hours music

⚠️ Not ideal for heavy use 10GB of Data 🌐 120 hours browsing

📺 20 hours SD or 10 hours HD video

🎵 160 hours music

👍 Suitable for most users 100GB of Data 🌐 1,200 hours browsing

📺 200 hours SD or 100 hours HD video

🎵 1,600 hours music

How much mobile data do you need? Like, really need. Most UK smartphone users tend to use between 5GB and 30GB – 30GB being the extreme high-end (so, the exception not the rule).

Most people never use more than 10GB a month. But there’s loads of different options available on phone plans – from 1GB to 200GB.

Let’s explore what you can do with every possible type of data allowance from the lowest (1GB) to the highest (200GB).

How Much Mobile Data is Enough? Let’s Compare… The Bare Minimum What 1GB of Data Gets You? Browse the web for approximately 12 hours

Stream standard definition (SD) video for 2 hours

Stream music for 16 hours

Send or receive around 1,000 emails without attachments

Stream SD video for 4 hours

Stream music for 32 hours

Send or receive around 2,000 emails without attachments

Stream SD video for 10 hours or high definition (HD) video for 5 hours

Stream music for 80 hours

Send or receive around 5,000 emails without attachments

Upload or download approximately 1,000 photos

Stream SD video for 20 hours or HD video for 10 hours

Stream music for 160 hours

Send or receive around 10,000 emails without attachments

Upload or download approximately 2,000 photos

Play online games for about 120 hours

Stream SD video for 40 hours or HD video for 20 hours

Stream music for 320 hours

Send or receive around 20,000 emails without attachments

Upload or download approximately 4,000 photos

Play online games for about 240 hours

Stream SD video for 60 hours or HD video for 30 hours

Stream music for 480 hours

Send or receive around 30,000 emails without attachments

Upload or download approximately 6,000 photos

Play online games for about 360 hours

Stream SD video for 80 hours or HD video for 40 hours

Stream music for 640 hours

Send or receive around 40,000 emails without attachments

Upload or download approximately 8,000 photos

Play online games for about 480 hours

Stream SD video for 200 hours or HD video for 100 hours

Stream music for 1,600 hours

Send or receive around 100,000 emails without attachments

Upload or download approximately 20,000 photos

Play online games for about 1,200 hours

Stream SD video for 300 hours or HD video for 150 hours

Stream music for 2,400 hours

Send or receive around 150,000 emails without attachments

Upload or download approximately 30,000 photos

Play online games for about 1,800 hours

How Do I Determine The Right Amount of Data For My Needs?

To determine the right mobile data allowance, consider the following:

Your typical usage patterns (web browsing, video streaming, music streaming, etc.)

The number of connected devices using the data allowance

Your budget and the cost of different data plans

Whether you have access to Wi-Fi at home, work, or school

Any additional data-consuming activities like gaming or large file downloads

Can I Still Use Mobile Data After I Reach My Data Limits?

It depends on your mobile plan and provider. Most SIM-only plans will charge you extra for going over your allocated amount of data. You don’t want this, so make sure you KNOW exactly how much you currently use.

This is simple to do, just go into the settings on your phone and locate mobile data. Inside here you’ll find all your data usage metrics. Look at the average amount used over the last few months – that’s your sweet spot.

If you consistently use 10GB to 15GB, go with a 20GB or 30GB SIM-only plan. If you seldom get anywhere near 20GB, go with a 20GB plan.

What Happens When You Go Over Your Allocated Data Limits?