M3 MacBook Air: Specs, Price, Release Date & More!

03/04/24 • 5 min read

Apple has unveiled its new line of M3 MacBook Airs in both 13-inch and 15-inch models. Here’s what you need to know!

TL;DR: M3 MacBook Air Screen size: The M3 MacBook Air comes in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. 💻

The M3 MacBook Air comes in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. 💻 M3 chip: Both models have the entry-level M3 chip, not the M3 Pro or M3 Max found in Apple’s Pro machines. 🍪

Both models have the entry-level M3 chip, not the M3 Pro or M3 Max found in Apple’s Pro machines. 🍪 Release Date: You can pre-order the laptops today. They release on March 8, 2024. 📆

You can pre-order the laptops today. They release on March 8, 2024. 📆 Cost: The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air starts at $1,099 and the 15‑inch M3 MacBook Air starts at $1,299. 🧑‍💻

Apple surprised everyone today by releasing updated MacBook Airs with M3 chips. While it’s been known for a while Apple would release M3 MacBook Airs, few thought it would happen before the end of March at the earliest.

But now that the M3 MacBook Air’s are out we’re happy to report that they are packed with goodies. Also, if you are still holding on to an older Intel MacBook, Pro or Air, the M3 signifies it’s probably time for you to upgrade.

Here’s what to know about the M3 MacBook Air.

M3 MacBook Air: Specs The MacBook Air got a major boost this cycle thanks to the addition of the M3 chipset. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air now have the M3. However, Apple is still keeping the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale at just $999 for those looking for a cheaper laptop. Apple has now discontinued the M1 MacBook Air. The 15.3-inch MacBook Air features the M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It starts with 8GB of memory, but is expandable up to 24GB. It also includes 256GB of storage, though some models start with 512GB. You can configure the 15-inch MacBook Air with up to 2TB of storage. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air features the M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It starts with 8GB of memory, but is expandable up to 24GB. It also includes 256GB of storage. You can configure the 13-inch MacBook Air with up to 2TB of storage. Both the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air have 18-hour battery life.

M3 MacBook Air: Dual Monitors One nice addition to the M3 MacBook Air is that it can now power two external displays when the lid is closed. The M2 MacBook Air was only capable of powering one external display.

Pin Credit: Apple

M3 MacBook Air: Design If you were hoping for a new design in the Me MacBook Air you’ll be disappointed. Apple has kept the design unchanged from the M2 MacBook Air. The M3 MacBook Air comes in the same four color options as before: Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, or Space Silver. Unfortunately Apple did not give the new MacBook Airs the Black color option the M3 MacBook Pro got last year. But one nice addition to the M3 MacBook Air versus the M2 model is that Apple says it has “a breakthrough anodization seal to reduce fingerprints” now. This suggests the M3 MacBook Air’s midnight color option may produce fewer residual fingerprint marks than the midnight color M2 MacBook Air was susceptible to.

M3 MacBook Air Performance When it comes to speed optimizations, Apple says the M3 MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than the M1 MacBook Air. But those who still have an Intel MacBook Air will see the biggest speed improvement. Apple says the new M3 MacBook Air is up to a staggering 13 times faster than the fastest Intel MacBook Air.

M3 MacBook Air: Should You Upgrade? The big question on your mind is probably “Should I upgrade?” The answer depends on what kind of MacBook you currently own. If you have a MacBook with an M2 or later chip, the M3 MacBook Air probably isn’t worth the upgrade. But if you have a MacBook with the M1 chip, an upgrade is likely worth it as the M3 is up to 60% faster than the M1. The M3 MacBook Air also has a radically different, newer design than the M1 MacBook Air. But if you are still using an Intel MacBook, whether it’s a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, then the answer is clear: yes, now is the time to update to the M3 MacBook Air. The M3 MacBook Air is more powerful than Intel MacBooks.

With the M3 MacBook Air now announced, Apple is expected to move on to releasing other new products in March 2024, including new iPad Pros and iPad Airs.