Jurassic World Dominion Streaming Release Date: How To Watch…

Is Jurassic World Dominion available to stream in the UK and US? Here’s everything you need to know about Jurassic World Dominion’s streaming release date…

Reviews for Jurassic World Dominion have not been kind. The film has been labeled as stupid, over-reliant on special FX, and, in some cases, just long and boring. But the film has been killing it at the box office, such is the power of the Jurassic Park franchise.

If you didn’t know, the film sees the return of the original Jurassic Park’s three main leads, Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Satler, played by Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, alongside Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing.

I won’t divulge too much of the plot details in this post but the film attempts to cover A LOT of ground. Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion via Universal Studios:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects. Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Dominion Streaming Release Date

As noted in the intro, Jurassic World Dominion is currently killing it in the cinema. Since its launch, the film has grossed over $900 million at the box office – a huge amount, even for a Jurassic World film. But when will Jurassic World Dominion be available to stream in the US and UK?

Jurassic World Dominion was released in the cinema on June 10, 2022. The film is now available to buy or rent via Amazon Prime – although you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to do this. At the moment, Jurassic World Dominion is only available to rent or buy, if you want to stream it at home.

How To Stream Jurassic World Dominion

This will change towards the end of the year, however, when Jurassic World Dominion will be available to stream for free on Peacock in the US and the UK from October 7, 2022. Peacock costs $4.99 per month in the USA and is available for free in the UK to Sky and Now TV subscribers.

Peacock is owned by Universal, the company behind Jurassic World Dominion. Peacock is the streaming division of NBCUniversal which, in turn, is a subsidiary of Comcast. Jurassic World Dominion is a Universal film, so it will, of course, first be available on its own streaming platform.

As with many popular films, like Top Gun Maverick, for instance, most studios now have their own streaming platforms. With Top Gun Maverick, it’s a Paramount production, so it will first become available to stream on Paramount+ – usually around four months after its cinema release.

Jurassic World Dominion Release on Streaming

Jurassic World Dominion will follow a similar route to streaming and become available to stream on Peacock from October 7, 2022 – around four months after its cinema release date.

If you cannot wait that long to see Jurassic World Dominion, you can now buy or rent the movie via Amazon Prime in the UK, USA, and elsewhere.

And remember, if you have Sky or NOW TV, you will be able to access Peacock – Universal’s streaming platform – for no additional cost. If you don’t have Sky and are thinking about getting it, make sure you check out our reviews of its latest offerings:

