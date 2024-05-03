Is The iPhone 11 Pro Max Discontinued? Yes – Here’s Why…

Can you still buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max even though Apple has discontinued it? Here’s what you need to know…

Key Takeaways: Discontinuation Post-New Release: The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max were discontinued following the launch of the iPhone 12 series, a common practice for Apple’s Pro models to make way for newer versions. 📉 Still Supported: Despite discontinuation, the iPhone 11 series, including the Pro Max, will continue to receive iOS updates until 2025, ensuring they remain viable for current users. 🔧 Availability: While new units are no longer sold through official Apple channels, the iPhone 11 Pro Max can still be purchased refurbished or from carriers who may have leftover stock. 🛒 Cost-Effective Option: Post-discontinuation, the price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max has significantly dropped, making it a more affordable option for those who do not need the latest features like 5G. 💸 Refurbished Routes: For those looking to acquire an iPhone 11 Pro Max, refurbished sellers like Gazelle in the US and REBOXED in the UK offer these devices at reduced prices, providing a value-driven way to own a relatively recent iPhone. 🌍

When a new iPhone launches, the outgoing series’ Pro and Pro Max models are discontinued. Apple does this because it wants you to buy the latest models, not a cut-price Pro or Pro Max from the year before.

Why The iPhone 11 Pro Max Was Discontinued Pin So, when Apple released the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were discontinued. They still get iOS support – the iPhone 11 series is expected to hit its end of life in 2025 – so the phones themselves, for the most part, are still viable options. But the discontinuation of models immediately after a new iPhone release ONLY ever relates to the Pro and Pro Max models. Apple kept the iPhone 11 around, for instance, following the iPhone 12’s launch, repositioning it as the “cheap” iPhone option inside the store. Whenever Apple discontinues an iPhone, in this context, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, you have two options: Buy it refurbished from a specialist retailer like Gazelle in the USA or REBOXED in the UK. Or, head over to your carrier and/or network and hope they have stock left over which they do most of the time. Case in point: you can still buy the iPhone 14 at a significantly reduced rate from most UK networks. Can You Still Buy The iPhone 11 Pro Max? Here’s the thing: if you don’t want or need 5G, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is still a great device. It is bigger and has better battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro, so for many, the Pro Max model was an obvious choice. And when a new iPhone lands, in this case, the iPhone 12 range, the price of Apple’s outgoing iPhones usually comes down quite a bit – as we’ve seen with both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. But the iPhone 11 Pro Max is AWOL; you simply cannot find one anywhere via the usual official channels – carriers, networks, and/or via Apple. Instead, if you want to pick up the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you’re going to have to do it via refurbished channels – places like Gazelle and MRESELL in the UK – where it can be picked up for quite a bit less than you’d think. 11 Pro Max Price In 2024 When the iPhone 11 Pro Max first landed it was Apple’s flagship phone. It cost a BOMB. In 2024, you can pick one up via a Gazelle or Reboxed in the UK for around $400/$350 – the price will vary depending on the condition of the phone.

Is The iPhone 11 Pro Max Worth It?

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max is a monumentally powerful phone; it runs on Apple’s laptop-powering A14 chipset, features a 6.5in Super Retina XDR OLED display, and features one of the most advanced camera modules ever fitted to a phone.

Apple designed the iPhone 11 Pro Max to be more durable too; it is now better at resisting water and is more robust so it won’t smash if you drop it.

What I really like about the iPhone 11 Pro Max, however, is that it comes in these awesome-looking matte finishes. Apple’s Midnight Green color option for the iPhone 11 Pro Max looks fantastic.

You also have color options in Gold, Space Gray, and Silver.

The main event on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, however, is its camera. It represented a massive update over the iPhone XS Max with its triple-lens camera module that features a brand new ultra-wide sensor and plenty of additional performance boosts.

The iPhone XS Max only had two camera modules, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle, and telephoto cameras.

The new ultra-wide sensor has a 120-degree field of view which is great for landscape shots. Its new telephoto lens has an f/2.0 aperture which lets in 40% more light than the iPhone XS’s – and more light means better-looking video and images.

You also have more advanced Night Mode and Portrait Mode options, as well as a completely revamped camera app that makes capturing videos and images all the more intuitive.

You also have support for next-generation HDR, 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, and digital zoom up to 10x. For capturing images and shooting video, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is an absolute powerhouse.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max even supports 4K video capture with extended dynamic range at 24, 30, or 60fps. And, if that wasn’t enough, all three of the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s cameras can be used to capture video footage as well.

Performance

With Apple’s A14 CPU, you have more than enough power under the hood. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will be one of the most powerful smartphones on the planet for a good few years to come.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max does have 5G, but if you can live with that – I cannot get 5G where I live, for instance – then I think there is a big case for getting this phone over, say, the iPhone 12.

Plus, the lack of 5G means the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s battery life is incredible – it’ll do almost five hours more off a single charge than Apple’s more expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Also, with mobile data, you’re still covered for some pretty impressive speeds on 4G. Apple has kitted out the iPhone 11 Pro Max with advanced Intel modems bringing Gigabit-class LTE, 4×4 MIMO, and LAA to the phone for truly rapid mobile data speeds.

Where Can I Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max?

As I noted earlier: the iPhone 11 Pro Max has been officially discontinued by Apple. But that doesn’t mean you cannot still buy it – you just have to get a little savvier with where and how you shop.

I’m a huge fan of refurbished tech, and right now you can pick up the iPhone 11 Pro Max for less than the price of the standard iPhone 12.

It’s a refurbished model, yes, but that shouldn’t put you off – it will look and function as good as new. I’ve bought and used multiple refurb iPhones over the years and they always look and function as good as new, as you can see here.

I also like that Gazelle does financing options too, so you can spread the cost of an iPhone 11 Pro Max (around $630) over 12 or 24 months, reducing the monthly cost down to a more manageable $50 a month.

Also, keep in mind that when the iPhone 11 Pro Max got a release date in 2020 it retailed for $1200, so getting it for just over $400 is pretty darn good value for money.

iPhone 11 Pro Max FAQs How many years will iPhone 11 Pro Max be supported? Based on Apple’s current support history, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which was released in September 2019, is likely to receive software updates for at least 5-6 years from its initial release. This means it should be supported until at least 2024 or 2025. Is iPhone 11 Pro Max still getting updates? Yes, as of May 2024, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is still receiving software updates from Apple. It is expected to continue receiving updates for at least another year or two. Is the iPhone 11 still supported in 2024? Yes, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still supported by Apple in May 2024. These devices are expected to continue receiving software updates, including new features, bug fixes, and security patches, for at least another year or two, based on Apple’s typical support lifecycle for iPhones.