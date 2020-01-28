Spread the love







Apple’s apparently working on an “iPhone Mini” for release in 2020, alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max…

There is a major hunger for an update to Apple’s iPhone SE. Rumors about an iPhone SE 2 release in 2020 have been plentiful during the past 12 months. But now there’s a new twist to the story – and it goes by the name iPhone Mini…

According to leaked information, Apple is allegedly lining up a fourth handset to launch alongside its iPhone 12 range, a range that will apparently feature the following phones:

iPhone Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Now, given the nature of this rumor (it’s completely unfounded) and the fact we’ve heard precisely zip about the iPhone Mini from our sources, we’re erring on the side of caution. A cheaper, smaller iPhone would be nice, of course, but nice and reality are two, very different things…

So, what’s the latest iPhone Mini rumor? According to the source of the leak, the iPhone Mini will feature a 5.4in LCD display and will closely resemble the other phones in Apple’s iPhone 12 releases – just smaller. Taking the rumor at face value, the iPhone Mini would have the same CPU as the iPhone 12 and run dual-cameras instead of triple-lens cameras like the Pro and Pro Max models.

On top of this, the source claimed ALL iPhone models in 2020 will feature 5G and 120Hz displays (even the non-OLED ones). This goes against previous rumors that suggested Apple would release 5G and non-5G versions of its iPhone 12 phones. Either way, it’s all rumors, so it’s anybody’s guess at this stage in the game.

iPhone Mini Price (The #1 Problem)

Here’s the thing: if the iPhone Mini is real and does get a release alongside the iPhone 12, how could Apple sell it for less? I mean, it will have much the same specs as the iPhone 12 model, according to this source. And if it looks the same and has the same internal specs, where are the savings being made?

This is why an iPhone SE 2 makes more sense; that phone could run iPhone X/XR internal specs and feature a similar design, just smaller. On top of this, because of its lower-grade specs, Apple could charge less for the phone, hitting that mythical $399.99 price point for an iPhone.

I would love to see another model launched alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But this iPhone Mini rumor just doesn’t make sense – it’s just a smaller phone, nothing more. This doesn’t bring anything new to the mix, whereas the iPhone SE 2 would because it’d be a lot smaller and a lot cheaper than the base iPhone 12 model.