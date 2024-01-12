Apple’s iPhone 6s WILL NOT Get iOS 16 or iOS 17 – Here’s Why

01/12/24

iOS 16 will get officially announced at WWDC 2022 in June, but leaked information suggests the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus might not get it…

Apple’s iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus got a release date on September 25, 2015. This makes them almost 8 years old and that is practically ancient in phone years. The 6s series brought 3D Touch with them and, generally speaking, were well-received phones that picked up where the game-changing iPhone 6 left off.

iPhone 6s WILL NOT Get iOS 16

But 2015 was a long time ago and while both the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus got Apple’s iOS 15 update, hopes for the phones getting iOS 16 have recently been dashed. Neither the iPhone 6s nor the iPhone 6s Plus – or the original iPhone SE – will be getting iOS 16. And that means no iOS 17 either. Both phones have now reached their end of life.

The iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE are now considered “old phones” – they run ancient hardware, and Apple’s next major update simply would not run properly on them. Much like the iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, and the iPhone 5C.

The iPhone 6 no longer gets iOS updates, so it stands to reason that the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus would be next in line. Ditto the iPhone SE which runs more or less the same hardware, albeit inside a much smaller form factor.

My advice? If you’re still running an iPhone 6s, it is definitely time to update your phone. You had a good run, but all good things must come to an end.

What To Upgrade To From The iPhone 6s?

If you’re running an iPhone 6s, and have been since it came out in 2015, you’ve missed out on a bunch of stuff. Apple has basically redesigned its iPhone twice since then, improved its camera technology by a margin of about 1000%, and increased the iPhone’s performance capabilities by about 10X.

You can now get iPhones with 5G, of course, and all models post Apple’s iPhone 12 come with OLED displays. The iPhone 14 series is now here too, or save some cash and just go with the iPhone 13 – it is a great phone with excellent battery life and a killer camera. Also, have a look at refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max models, they’re VERY cheap nowadays.

Whatever model you go for, it’ll feel like a massive update from the iPhone 6s. You have loads of potential options too: Apple now includes four models in each of its iPhone release cycles, though I would advise that you avoid the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 Mini – the battery life just isn’t up to scratch. All the other models in these ranges are superb, though, especially in the iPhone 13 series. Apple really hit its stride with these phones.