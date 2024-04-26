iPhone 16 Leaks You Need to Know About [April 2024]

04/26/24 • 5 min read

Pin

The iPhone 16 series is a few months out but as always, we have a pretty good idea about what to expect from Apple’s 2024 iPhones…

iPhone 16 Series: What To Expect / Key Takeaways 📏 Larger displays for Pro models : 6.3-inch for iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch for iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering a more immersive viewing experience.

: 6.3-inch for iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch for iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering a more immersive viewing experience. 📸 New “Capture” button : Dedicated to taking photos and videos, supporting different pressure levels for focusing and capturing images.

: Dedicated to taking photos and videos, supporting different pressure levels for focusing and capturing images. 🎮 Expanded Action button : Customizable button available on all iPhone 16 models for various functions like launching apps, turning on the flashlight, or activating accessibility features.

: Customizable button available on all iPhone 16 models for various functions like launching apps, turning on the flashlight, or activating accessibility features. 🚀 A-Series chip advancements : A18 chip built on a more advanced manufacturing process for improved performance and energy efficiency, with potential differences between Pro and non-Pro models.

: A18 chip built on a more advanced manufacturing process for improved performance and energy efficiency, with potential differences between Pro and non-Pro models. 📷 Camera enhancements : Improved 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens for better low-light performance, 5x periscope telephoto lens for greater optical zoom capabilities, and a new vertical camera layout for standard models.

: Improved 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens for better low-light performance, 5x periscope telephoto lens for greater optical zoom capabilities, and a new vertical camera layout for standard models. 🌐 Wi-Fi 7 support : Faster speeds and lower latency compared to Wi-Fi 6, enabling seamless streaming, gaming, and file transfers on compatible routers.

: Faster speeds and lower latency compared to Wi-Fi 6, enabling seamless streaming, gaming, and file transfers on compatible routers. 🎨 Seven exciting colors: The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to come in a range of appealing color options.

The iPhone 16 leaks, now that we’re edging close to its launch date, are happening more and more regularly. Apple keeps a tight lid on things, of course, but we now have a pretty good idea about what to expect come September 2024, as you’ll see below.

Bigger screens, updated CPUs, Action Buttons for all, and a host of other tweaks are all rumored, so let’s dive in a see what Apple has in store for us later this year…

iPhone 16 Leaks You Need to Know About Pin Larger Displays for Pro Models One of the most significant changes rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup is the introduction of larger displays for the Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may boast a massive 6.9-inch display. These size increases could provide an even more immersive viewing experience for users who demand the best from their smartphones. New “Capture” Button and Expanded Action Button Apple is reportedly introducing a new “Capture” button on the iPhone 16 models, which will be dedicated to taking photos and videos. This button is said to be located on the right side of the device, making it easy to access when holding the phone in landscape orientation. The button may also support different pressure levels, allowing users to focus and capture images with a simple press. In addition to the Capture button, the Action button is rumored to be available on all iPhone 16 models. This customizable button can be programmed to perform various functions, such as launching specific apps, turning on the flashlight, or activating accessibility features. A-Series Chip Advancements Apple is known for pushing the boundaries of mobile processing power with each new iPhone generation, and the iPhone 16 is no exception. The rumored A18 chip, which will power the iPhone 16 lineup, is expected to be built on a more advanced manufacturing process, potentially offering improved performance and energy efficiency. There may be a twist in the chip strategy for the iPhone 16. Reports suggest that while the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature the A18 Pro chip, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may utilize a different, less efficient, and presumably cheaper A18 chip. This move could be aimed at cutting costs and differentiating the Pro models from the regular ones. Camera Enhancements Apple is set to continue its tradition of pushing the boundaries of mobile photography with the iPhone 16 lineup. The Pro models are rumored to feature an improved 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, enabling better low-light performance. Additionally, both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to include a 5x periscope telephoto lens, offering greater optical zoom capabilities. The standard iPhone 16 models may also see a redesign in their camera layout, with a new vertical arrangement replacing the current diagonal layout. This change could allow for improved spatial audio recording using the Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. Wi-Fi 7 Support The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to support the next-generation Wi-Fi 7 standard, which promises faster speeds and lower latency compared to Wi-Fi 6. This upgrade could enable users to experience seamless streaming, gaming, and file transfers, especially when connected to compatible Wi-Fi 7 routers.

As with previous iPhone launches, the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to debut in September 2024. Pre-orders will likely go live immediately after the launch event, with four models anticipated: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Regarding pricing, Apple may choose to maintain its current pricing strategy, as it seems to have found a sweet spot that balances affordability and premium features. However, this remains speculative, and official pricing information will only be confirmed closer to the launch date. One question that arises is whether the iPhone 16 Pro will come with 256GB of base storage.

The iPhone 16 leaks and rumors paint an exciting picture of what Apple has in store for its next-generation smartphones. From larger displays and innovative buttons to advanced camera capabilities and cutting-edge connectivity, the iPhone 16 lineup promises to push the boundaries of mobile technology.

As we move closer to the September 2024 launch, more leaks and insider information will undoubtedly surface, providing a clearer picture of the iPhone 16’s features and specifications. Until then, we can only speculate and analyze the available rumors, eagerly anticipating the official unveiling of Apple’s latest and greatest iPhones.

Alongside the hardware upgrades, the iPhone 16 is expected to come in seven exciting colors. Moreover, significant changes are coming to the iPhone Notes app in iOS 18, further enhancing the user experience.

Stay tuned for more updates as the excitement builds for the iPhone 16 lineup, and prepare to be amazed by the innovations Apple has in store for us.