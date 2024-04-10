iPhone 16 Colors: Here’s All Seven Rumored Shades

04/10/24 • 4 min read

The iPhone 16 Plus is said to come in seven colors. Here’s all of them.

TL;DR: iPhone 16 Colors iPhone 16: A new rumor says the iPhone 16 Plus will come in a wide range of colors.📱

A new rumor says the iPhone 16 Plus will come in a wide range of colors.📱 The colors: The colors are pink, yellow, blue, green, black, white, and purple. 🌈

The colors are pink, yellow, blue, green, black, white, and purple. 🌈 For sure? No, this is rule a rumor for now, but it could be possible. 🤖

No, this is rule a rumor for now, but it could be possible. 🤖 Release date: The iPhone 16 Plus is expected to launch in September 2024. 📆

As we’re getting closer to Apple’s 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, news about Apple’s upcoming products continues to leak out. Most of that news revolves around iOS 18, the operating system that powers the iPhone (or will power the iPhone, come the fall).

But a few months beyond WWDC, in September 2024, is when Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 16 series, which will consist of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Now thanks to a new rumor we have a little more information about what the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may look like. While the devices are expected to retain the same basic design that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have today, the new rumor says the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come in a wide range of color options—more than the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus currently come in.

To be clear, the rumor only mentions the iPhone 16 Plus, but it’s likely Apple will offer both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus in the same color options as the company always has done with the entry-level iPhone range.

The rumor comes from 定焦数码, who posted the colors on their Weibo account. The colors are: pink, yellow, blue, green, black, white, and purple.

The current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in just five color options: pink, yellow, blue, green, and black. This means that their predecessors will gain two new color options.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have been criticized by some for having color shades that are too light. It’s unknown if Apple will keep the light shades for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus or if they will go with darker and bolder color options.

It’s also worth noting that while the leaker says the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come in seven colors, Apple may not release all the colors upon launch in the fall. The iPhone maker usually releases an updated entry-level iPhone with a new color option every Spring to refresh the lineup. It’s possible that one of these rumored colors could be being tested now but may not be released to the public until the Spring of 2025.

However, it should be noted that Apple has not yet updated the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with a new color option as of April 2024, so the company may be doing away with the spring color refresh going forward.

But what about the color options for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max? Those phones are expected to see new options when they are released this fall, too. As MacRumors notes, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come in a new space black and rose titanium color option. Natural titanium and white titanium, which are currently available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are expected to be returning, too, albeit with slight color alterations.

Not a lot more is known about the iPhone 16 lineup with the exception that some of the phones may see slime bezels and all of the phones are expected to get chips that are faster than their predecessors.