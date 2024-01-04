The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus WILL NOT Feature 90Hz Displays

01/04/24 • 4 min read

Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus WILL NOT feature upgraded displays with 90Hz refresh rates. Instead, they’ll remain on 60Hz

Key Takeaways: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Screen Refresh Rate 📱 Same Refresh Rate as 2020 iPhones : Both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will retain the same refresh rate as Apple’s 2020 models.

: Both will retain the same refresh rate as Apple’s 2020 models. 🚫 No 90Hz Display : Neither model will feature the anticipated 90Hz display.

: Neither model will feature the anticipated 90Hz display. 🍏 Apple’s Strategy : Apple is not prioritizing parity with Android phones, even lower-priced ones.

: Apple is not prioritizing parity with Android phones, even lower-priced ones. 💡 Dynamic Island Rumors : Rumored introduction of Dynamic Island feature could offset the lack of screen update.

: Rumored introduction of Dynamic Island feature could offset the lack of screen update. 🤷‍♂️ Not a Major Issue for Many : The absence of a higher refresh rate is unlikely to be a dealbreaker for most consumers.

: The absence of a higher refresh rate is unlikely to be a dealbreaker for most consumers. 💸 Cost of Components : Despite 120Hz screens being affordable, Apple opts not to use them in these models.

: Despite 120Hz screens being affordable, Apple opts not to use them in these models. ✅ A Minimal Upgrade Would Suffice: A modest upgrade to 90Hz would have been an acceptable improvement. Tech savvy shoppers will be better off with the either the excellent Pixel 8 or the brilliant Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

You can now buy plenty of sub-$300 Android phones with 90Hz and even 120Hz displays. High refresh screens have been around for a while now and they’re no longer considered a “flagship feature” – unless, of course, you’re Apple.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE rocks a 120Hz refresh rate (as well as many of the features of its more expensive siblings). And for my money, it’ll likely serve up much better value for money than Apple’s iPhone 16.

Apple bumped its Pro and Pro Max models up to 120Hz with ProMotion inside its iPhone 15 series. But all other models – including the iPhone 14 series – are stuck on either 90Hz or 60Hz.

iPhone 16 90Hz Display? Not Happening

Neither the iPhone 16 nor the iPhone 16 Plus will feature 90Hz displays either and, if reports are to be believed, both of Apple’s entry-level iPhones for 2024 will use the same refresh rate as the company’s 2020 iPhones.

Why isn’t Apple bringing screen updates to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus? Probably because it doesn’t have to; it knows people will buy them – Apple’s MO has never been focused on achieving parity with Android phones (even cheap ones).

And it will almost certainly get a pass from most potential buyers if it brings Dynamic Island to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus which is currently one of the leading rumors about the new phones right now.

Is this a dealbreaker? Probably not for most people. But anyone that knows anything about tech and phones in general knows that Apple is being deliberately stingy here – 120Hz screens ARE NOT expensive components now.

To be frank, even a bump to 90Hz for the base model iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would have sufficed.

Where does this leave users? Well, if you’re savvy and you want a better quality screen on your next iPhone, you’d likely be better off buying the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max once they’re discontinued following the iPhone 16 series’ launch.

This way, you’ll get access to a better camera system, LiDAR, a more potent processor (or one equal to what’s inside the base model iPhone 16 handsets), more RAM as well as Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion display.

Or, you could just switch over to Android and go with either the excellent Pixel 8 or the brilliant Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – both are cheaper, run high refresh rate displays, and pack in brilliant camera modules.