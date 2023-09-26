The iPhone 16 Will Have A 120Hz Screen – Here’s Why…

Pin

Will the iPhone 16 have a 120Hz ProMotion screen? I think it will and Apple would be MAD not to include it on its 2024 iPhones – here’s why…

Apple’s the type of company that everybody loves to hate but when it comes down to brass tax, Apple – as a business – barely puts a foot wrong.

It is a money printing machine that outperforms every single one of its competitors for revenue, profits, customer retention, and every other conceivable metric.

The Simplest Update For The iPhone 16 Possible

Apple’s growth over the last decade has been insane, and the main driver of this growth is, of course, iPhone.

Compared to its Android-powered counterparts, Apple’s development cycle for its iPhone is painfully slow. But as the old saying goes: slow and steady wins the race.

Or, if you’d prefer: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Either works perfectly when applied to Apple’s iPhone business model and while this might be dull for us tech fans, it seems to work just fine for Apple’s bottom line.

The iPhone 15 series is now out and it brings with it plenty of updates. I’d say the iPhone 15 is perhaps the best base model update we’ve seen in years.

The cheapest iPhone models in the 15 series now feature 48MP main camera lenses, Dynamic Island, an improved processor, and USB C – all good stuff.

The only real downside, at least for me, as a current iPhone user, is that the charging speeds are still utterly terrible.

And the display, of course, which doesn’t feature Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion screen technology. But all that could change in 2024 with the release of the iPhone 16 series.

Why The iPhone 16 Will Have 120Hz Screen

Apple’s been sleeping on 120Hz displays for its base model iPhones for far too long now. I know it, you know it, and so too does Apple.

You can pick up a budget Android phone for less than $300 with a 120Hz display.

This kind of stuff is NOT a flagship feature anymore, and it hasn’t been for a good few years.

For this reason, it stands to reason – based on what happened with the iPhone 15 series – that Apple will bring its 120Hz ProMotion display to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

As updates go, it is one of the cheapest Apple could do (it wouldn’t require any R&D whatsoever) and it would also have a pretty significant impact on the phones’ user experience too.

Ross Young reckons this won’t happen until 2025 with the release of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus:

All in all, the roadmap suggests that the so-called “iPhone 17” and “iPhone 17 Plus” will feature ProMotion, and likely an always-on display too. Apple has routinely expanded Pro-only features to standard models over time, such as OLED technology, and the Dynamic Island is also expected to expand to all four iPhone 15 models later this year.

But I don’t agree; bringing ProMotion to the iPhone 16 in 2024 makes way more sense from a business and UX perspective.

Once you’ve gotten used to a 120Hz display, it is VERY hard to go back to 90Hz display– they just look tired and dull.

For this reason, as well the fact that the iPhone 16 series will likely be a fairly incremental update, I think it is fairly certain that Apple will democratize its ProMotion screen tech inside the iPhone 16 series.

Got an opinion on this? Hit me up in the comments!