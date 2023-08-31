iPhone 15 Pro Design Will Be Slimmer, More Aesthetic…

Pin

A slew of iPhone 15 Pro renders have leaked online, detailing some of the changes we can expect to see later this year…

There’s already plenty of leaks about Apple’s iPhone 15 range doing the rounds. We’ve heard talk of faster chipsets, more RAM, improved imaging, and better screen technology.

But what will the iPhone 15 Pro actually look like? In order to give us something of a preview, a bunch of renders – unofficial, of course – based on current leaks and rumors have been published online.

KEY TAKEAWAYS The iPhone 15 Pro renders reveal a sleek and modern design with minimal bezels and a smaller notch compared to previous models.

The camera module is redesigned and features three lenses and a flash in a diagonal layout, along with a LiDAR sensor.

The iPhone 15 Pro renders show a gold color option for the iPhone 15 Pro, alongside the traditional black and silver.

The power button is moved to the right side of the device, and the volume buttons are circular.

The iPhone 15 Pro display size is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 14 Pro at 6.1 inches.

The iPhone 15 Pro may get a higher refresh rate display, although this is not confirmed.

The renders, which purport to show what Apple’s new design language for the iPhone 15 Pro will look like, were gleaned from an official Apple accessories supplier (MFi) via 9to5Mac, so they’re probably pretty close to what we’ll see released later this year…

iPhone 15 Pro Renders

As you can see, the bezels are a lot slimmer, creating a more prominent display and frontage. The corners are softer and rounder which gives the iPhone 15 Pro a more modern aesthetic compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro.

And all this roundness and bezel-cutting isn’t just for good looks; the iPhone 15 Pro is actually a fair bit smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro as a result.

The iPhone 15 Pro measures in at 70.46mm by 146.47mm with a thickness of 8.24mm , while the iPhone 14 Pro is slightly larger at 71.45mm by 147.46mm with a thickness of 7.84mm.

We can also see what Apple’s implementation of USB C on iPhone will look like for the first time. Per new EU regulations, all smartphones sold on the block will have to use USB C from 2024, so Apple is expected to make the switch early with its iPhone 15.

It’s not a night and day difference between generations, but that was never going to be the case. What do you think? Hit us up in the comments section below..