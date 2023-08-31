iPhone 15 Pro Max: What To Expect In 2023…

Pin

What can we expect from Apple’s incoming iPhone 15 Pro Max? If that’s even what it’s called! Let’s take a look at the latest leaks and rumors to find out…

Key Takeaways: iPhone 15 Pro Max Here are the main insights and rumors we’ve gathered about Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 15 range, set to launch at the end of 2023: New Model Introduction: A prevalent rumor suggests that Apple is planning to introduce an even more premium model in its iPhone 15 lineup, the iPhone 15 Ultra. There’s debate on whether this model will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max or be an additional, pricier option. Possibility of Four Models: Despite rumors of a new addition, it’s expected that Apple will release four models in 2023 to avoid overcomplicating their lineup. This would consist of two entry-level models and two higher-end options, potentially the Pro and Ultra. Features for Pro and Ultra Models: Periscope Lens : There’s speculation that Apple may finally add a periscope lens with 5x or 6x optical zoom. If it does materialize, it will likely be exclusive to the Pro, Pro Max, and/or Ultra variants.

: There’s speculation that Apple may finally add a periscope lens with 5x or 6x optical zoom. If it does materialize, it will likely be exclusive to the Pro, Pro Max, and/or Ultra variants. Higher Price : Due to inflation, the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra models are expected to be around $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

: Due to inflation, the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra models are expected to be around $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Titanium Chassis : Reports indicate that both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max/Ultra models could feature a new titanium chassis and dual front cameras.

: Reports indicate that both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max/Ultra models could feature a new titanium chassis and dual front cameras. 1000Hz Refresh Rate: One of the more ambitious rumors points to Apple aiming for a 1000Hz refresh rate for its Pro and Ultra variants. However, it’s wise to be skeptical of this claim as the first 1000Hz gaming monitor is predicted to be available only by 2025.

It’s early but there’s plenty of information around about Apple’s iPhone 15 range which is due to launch at the end of 2023. As per usual, the leaks are dropping on a weekly basis and, overtime, help to build up a pretty accurate picture of what Apple’s 2023 iPhones will be like.

Will The Be An iPhone 15 Pro Max?

One of the biggest – meaning “salacious” – rumors currently doing the rounds at the moment is that Apple is prepping a new, even more expensive model for inclusion inside its iPhone 15 lineup.

Dubbed, the iPhone 15 Ultra, this phone, depending on who you listen to, will either replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max or be added to the lineup as a new even more expensive option

Personally, I do not think Apple launch five iPhones in 2023 for the simple reason that its current lineup is already bloated, so adding in yet another model makes very little sense.

Even more so when you consider what a torrid time the iPhone 14 Plus is currently having.

The iPhone 15 Ultra could replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a switch in branding would be pretty welcome I think. Although Apple will definitely have to back it up with some pretty significant changes.

Ultra, in the case of the Apple Watch, is a huge step up from the standard Apple Watch models, so Apple’s iPhone users would expect the same deal with an Ultra iPhone.

Either way, we’ll still be looking at four iPhone models for 2023 – two entry-level models and two expensive options.

iPhone 15 Pro Max FAQs How Much Will The iPhone 15 Pro Max Cost? As with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, prices for the iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely start from $1099 and top out at $1600 for the 1TB model. There is talk of Apple increasing the prices of its iPhone 15, so the final cost could be even more – finger’s crossed this isn’t the case! How Big is The iPhone 15 Pro Max Gonna Be? With respect to dimensions and size, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will almost certainly run a 6.8in OLED display and cut a similar-sized shape to its predecessor. If this turns out to be the case, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s dimensions would look something like this: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm. Although it is possible the 15 Pro Max will be slimmer.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Specs

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to introduce several substantial improvements and enhancements over its predecessor.

Some of the highlights include: New A-series Chip : The iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to feature the A17 Bionic chip. This upgrade would result in increased CPU and GPU power, as well as improvements in machine learning and neural processing capabilities for smarter features, such as computational photography and Siri.

: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to feature the A17 Bionic chip. This upgrade would result in increased CPU and GPU power, as well as improvements in machine learning and neural processing capabilities for smarter features, such as computational photography and Siri. Manufacturing Process : The new chip might be manufactured using TSMC’s 3-nanometer process, potentially offering more power and improved efficiency. However, rumors suggest that TSMC may shift from its older 3nm process to a newer one in 2024, potentially impacting the phone’s cost and performance.

: The new chip might be manufactured using TSMC’s 3-nanometer process, potentially offering more power and improved efficiency. However, rumors suggest that TSMC may shift from its older 3nm process to a newer one in 2024, potentially impacting the phone’s cost and performance. Memory Upgrade : The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a significant increase that may enhance the device’s overall performance, even though the current iPhone 14 Pro Max already exhibits impressive speed.

: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a significant increase that may enhance the device’s overall performance, even though the current iPhone 14 Pro Max already exhibits impressive speed. Connectivity : Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo supports rumors that the iPhone 15 might feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, which would offer faster and more reliable wireless connections.

: Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo supports rumors that the iPhone 15 might feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, which would offer faster and more reliable wireless connections. Benchmark Scores : Leaked benchmarks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro, with its A17 Bionic chip, will outperform its predecessor as well as leading Android phones. In Geekbench 5 tests, the iPhone 15 Pro reportedly achieved a single-core score of 2,317 and a multi-core score of 6,750, outpacing competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

: Leaked benchmarks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro, with its A17 Bionic chip, will outperform its predecessor as well as leading Android phones. In Geekbench 5 tests, the iPhone 15 Pro reportedly achieved a single-core score of 2,317 and a multi-core score of 6,750, outpacing competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Storage and Features: There are suggestions that the base storage for the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be increased. Other potential upgrades include a more efficient ultrawide-band chip, which could enhance precision tracking and provide benefits for Apple’s AirTag and Vision Pro headset.

What else can we expect from the iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra? Here’s a quick overview of all the current leaked iPhone 15 information iPhone 15 Pro Max Rumors Periscope Lens – There is talk of Apple finally bringing a periscope lens with 5x or 6x optical zoom but, again, if this does happen it will almost certainly only be an Apple Pro feature meaning it’ll only be available on Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max and/or Ultra variants.

– There is talk of with 5x or 6x optical zoom but, again, if this does happen it will almost certainly only be an Apple Pro feature meaning it’ll only be available on Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max and/or Ultra variants. Higher Price – Thanks to inflation, reports suggest Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra will cost upwards of $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This hasn’t been confirmed yet but analysts appear confident that Apple will hike the price of its iPhones in 2023.

– Thanks to inflation, suggest Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra will cost upwards of $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This hasn’t been confirmed yet but analysts appear confident that Apple will hike the price of its iPhones in 2023. Titanium Chassis – Both Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max / Ultra models will use a new titanium chassis and run dual front cameras. Given the increase in price, these kinds of updates will be required to soften the blow of potentially paying $100 more for an iPhone in 2023.

– Both Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max / Ultra models will use and run dual front cameras. Given the increase in price, these kinds of updates will be required to soften the blow of potentially paying $100 more for an iPhone in 2023. 1000Hz Refresh Rate – One rumor has suggested Apple wants to bring refresh rates of 1000Hz to its Pro and Ultra variants in 2023. I wouldn’t put too much stock in this one, though, as the first 1000Hz gaming monitor isn’t scheduled to arrive until 2025…