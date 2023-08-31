Latest iPhone 15 Leaks & Updates: August 2023

Pin

Here’s several recent iPhone 15 leaks that all Apple fans should know about, including a potentially massive price increase…

Key Takeaways: Introduction of the ‘Action Button’: One of the most intriguing iPhone 15 leaks suggests the introduction of a capacitive ‘Action Button’, replacing the traditional physical mute slider. This could add a new level of personalization to the iPhone experience.

One of the most intriguing iPhone 15 leaks suggests the introduction of a capacitive ‘Action Button’, replacing the traditional physical mute slider. This could add a new level of personalization to the iPhone experience. Potential Camera Upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to feature a 1-inch sensor, which could significantly enhance the quality of smartphone photography.

The is rumored to feature a 1-inch sensor, which could significantly enhance the quality of smartphone photography. Shift to USB-C Port: Leaks hint at a shift from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector to a USB-C port , aligning with universal charging standards, especially in the European Union due to legal requirements.

Leaks hint at a shift from Apple’s proprietary , aligning with universal charging standards, especially in the European Union due to legal requirements. Performance Enhancements: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the 3nm A17 Bionic chip, while other models may feature the A16 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the 3nm A17 Bionic chip, while other models may feature the A16 Bionic chip. Potential Price Increase: Forbes reports a potential $200 price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro models, suggesting that the new features and upgrades may come at a higher cost.

Forbes reports a potential models, suggesting that the new features and upgrades may come at a higher cost. Release Timeline: The iPhone 15 announcement event is likely to be scheduled for early to mid-September 2023, with pre-orders expected to open shortly after the announcement and the new devices hitting the shelves approximately a week later.

As the tech world eagerly anticipates the next big reveal from Apple, whispers of the iPhone 15 are beginning to circulate. While the company remains tight-lipped about its plans, the rumor mill is abuzz with iPhone 15 leaks, hinting at exciting new features and design tweaks.

iPhone 15 Action Button

Ah, the rumor mill is buzzing once again! This time, it’s not just any ordinary leak; we’re talking about a paradigm-shifting ‘Action Button’ that could be coming to the iPhone. And where’s this tantalizing tidbit coming from? Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter. So yes, it’s best to add a sprinkling of skepticism to this tasty rumor sandwich.

Now let’s get down to the nitty-gritty: the supposed ‘Action Button’ aims to replace the iPhone’s iconic mute slider, a feature as quintessentially Apple as, well, an apple! But why settle for just muting your phone when you can get an all-in-one Swiss Army knife of a button? Imagine a button you can customize to silence your phone, turn on the flashlight, or even snap a selfie—your thumb’s the limit!

Here’s how it might work. Instead of a clunky physical slider that does just one thing (mute, we’re looking at you), the ‘Action Button’ is rumored to be a capacitive touch-sensitive marvel that could be programmed to perform various tasks.

Slide up for volume, down to put your phone on vibrate, or tap it thrice while singing “Sweet Caroline” to launch Apple Music. Okay, maybe not that last one, but you get the picture. The key word here is ‘customizable,’ a term not often associated with Apple’s traditionally locked-down ecosystem.

Now, it’s crucial to remember that this rumor has its roots in Weibo, a platform that’s not exactly the Wall Street Journal of tech leaks. So until Tim Cook waltzes onto the stage and makes this ‘Action Button’ the star of the show, let’s keep our excitement in check

1in Camera Sensor For Pro Max Models?

Another major leak revolves around the iPhone 15’s potential camera upgrade. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is speculated to boast a 1-inch sensor, a significant leap from its predecessors. This could set a new standard for smartphone photography, offering users professional-grade image quality and a good reason to upgrade from the 14 Pro Max.

USB C

The iPhone 15 leaks also hint at a shift from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector to a USB-C port. This change, particularly relevant in the European Union due to legal requirements, could mark a significant step towards universal charging standards.

A17 CPU

In terms of performance, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the cutting-edge 3nm A17 Bionic chip, while other models will feature this year’s current A16 Bionic chip, again, courtesy of TSMC.

Price Increases? You Bet…

Forbes has also reported a potential $200 price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro models, indicating that these upgrades may come with a higher price tag.

As per Apple’s tradition, the iPhone 15 announcement event is likely to be scheduled for early to mid-September 2023. Pre-orders are expected to open shortly after the announcement, with the new devices hitting the shelves approximately a week later.

