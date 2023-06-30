Here’s 4 iPhone 15 Leaks You Definitely Need To Know About…

Pin

Here’s several recent iPhone 15 leaks that all Apple fans should know about, including a potentially massive price increase…

As the tech world eagerly anticipates the next big reveal from Apple, whispers of the iPhone 15 are beginning to circulate. While the company remains tight-lipped about its plans, the rumor mill is abuzz with iPhone 15 leaks, hinting at exciting new features and design tweaks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 as of right now…

iPhone 15 Action Button

One of the most intriguing leaks suggests a significant change in the iPhone’s interface – the introduction of a capacitive ‘Action Button’. Although this originated in China, via Weibo, so take it with the usual pinch of salt.

This innovative feature is rumored to replace the traditional physical mute slider, offering a versatile tool that can be customized for various functions.

1in Camera Sensor For Pro Max Models?

Another major leak revolves around the iPhone 15’s potential camera upgrade. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is speculated to boast a 1-inch sensor, a significant leap from its predecessors. This could set a new standard for smartphone photography, offering users professional-grade image quality and a good reason to upgrade from the 14 Pro Max.

USB C

The iPhone 15 leaks also hint at a shift from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector to a USB-C port. This change, particularly relevant in the European Union due to legal requirements, could mark a significant step towards universal charging standards.

A17 CPU

In terms of performance, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the cutting-edge 3nm A17 Bionic chip, while other models will feature this year’s current A16 Bionic chip, again, courtesy of TSMC.

Price Increases? You Bet…

Forbes has also reported a potential $200 price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro models, indicating that these upgrades may come with a higher price tag.

As per Apple’s tradition, the iPhone 15 announcement event is likely to be scheduled for early to mid-September 2023. Pre-orders are expected to open shortly after the announcement, with the new devices hitting the shelves approximately a week later.

For a more in-depth look at what’s coming later this year, check out our full breakdown of Apple’s entire iPhone 15 series (including the oft-rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra).