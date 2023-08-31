Pin

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will benefit from a bunch of trickle-down features from Apple’s current iPhone 14 Pro models…

Key Takeaways The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will benefit from features previously seen in the current iPhone 14 Pro models.

The Dynamic Island feature, 48MP camera, and USB C charging port are rumored to be included on both the standard and Plus versions of the upcoming phone.

Apple’s more expensive Pro models may include a A17 Bionic chip, improved Super Retina XDR displays, Periscope lens technology, titanium frame with curved design elements for lighter weighting and solid-state buttons with haptic feedback.

Apple doesn’t have any issues with its current iPhone 14. The sales have been respectable and the phone itself, while nothing special, is a decent upgrade for those running iPhone 12 models or older.

Apple’s real problem in 2022/23 is the iPhone 14 Plus – it has been a commercial flop, according to most reports. And this is largely down to the fact that Apple scrimped on features and got greedy with its pricing which culminated in poor sales and weak demand.

The iPhone 14 Plus – which is essentially just a bigger iPhone 14 – costs $899, so is only marginally cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro ($999). Given the tiny difference in price between the iPhone 14 Plus and the 14 Pro, it’s a miracle Apple even sold 100 of them.

Will There Be An iPhone 15 Plus?

If you think the iPhone 15 Plus is going the way of Apple’s ill-fated iPhone mini series, think again. There will be an iPhone 15 Plus launched alongside the iPhone 15, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max and we’re already hearing plenty of rumors about what to expect from these phones.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is bringing its Dynamic Island to ALL iPhone 15 models in 2023. If true, this would bring one of the iPhone 14 Pro’s best features to Apple’s cheaper iPhone variants in 2023. Not bad, right? But the trickle-down features don’t stop there…

Gurman – who, by the way, has a very solid track record with his predications – says both of Apple’s entry-level iPhone 15 models, so the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will also use Apple’s 48MP camera that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022.

If things pan out as Gurman suggests, it is also likely will see ProRAW added to Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus too. Beyond this, Gurman reiterates other rumors about Apple’s iPhone 15 range being the first to completely swap out the Lightning charging port for USB C charging. Again, this would be a huge change if it happens (and it very well could, thanks to EU regulation).

What About Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Models?

If all these Pro features are trickling down to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, how will Apple make the case for buying the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max?

Good question. But as usual, Apple will make sure that all the newest features – i.e. the stuff we don’t know about yet – will only be present on the Pro and Pro Max models. As for what these features are, all we have right now is speculation. But the following things have been rumored for Apple’s 2023 Pro models:

iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max New Features (Rumored) A17 Bionic chip

Improved Super Retina XDR displays

Inclusion of Periscope lens

A new titanium frame; this would massive reduce the Pro and Pro Max’s weight. On top of this, rumors suggest it could be slightly curved too, adding a clear differentiation between Pro and non-Pro models

Solid-state buttons with haptic feedback

iOS 17 support

Again, none of this has been officially confirmed – save for the A17, which is almost certain to happen – so take it with a pinch of salt. There is also the prospect of the iPhone 15 Ultra to consider too. If you want/need/desire to know more about the iPhone 15 range, check out our resource hub that covers all the latest iPhone 15 leaks and news in one place.