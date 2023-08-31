iPhone 15 CPU: TSMC’s 3nm Process To Bring 30% Uplift…

Pin

The iPhone 15 will land during the back-end of 2023 and it is shaping up to be quite the update. But once again it could well be Apple’s CPU that steals the show – reports suggest it’ll be 30% more efficient…

Key Takeaways: A17 CPU TSMC’s 3nm process technology is set to bring significant advancements, offering a 30% performance uplift.

The 3nm technology is expected to be used for Apple’s A17 chip, which will power the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Despite challenges such as poor yields and performance issues, TSMC is on track to produce these advanced chips for the upcoming smartphones.

To address shortcomings, TSMC has introduced an additional N3E node to improve upon the original 3nm process.

The adoption of TSMC’s 3nm chips signifies a leap in performance and efficiency, potentially setting new standards for smartphones and high-performance computing platforms.

When it comes to mobile chipsets – and Mac ones too – Apple has been something of a trailblazer during the past several years. Apple was the first to switch its phones from 32-bit to 64-bit, and it was the first to start making its own custom silicon for its Mac computers. And since about 2015, Apple’s chips have been the fastest chips in the mobile space.

The iPhone 15 will, of course, run one of Apple’s A-series chipsets – the A17, to be exact – and it will most likely be incredibly powerful, representing a big leap forwards from the A16.

Making and designing chips isn’t easy; it requires a lot of money, a lot of know-how, and A LOT of engineers. Apple’s engineers have been working with TSMC on a new 3nm fabrication process that will be used to produce the A17 CPU.

All of Apple’s current iPhone 13 chipsets are based on TSMC’s 5nm process, so the A17 will be orders of magnitude smaller.

Apple’s A17 CPU For The iPhone 15

We already know that Apple plans on bringing its own, custom modems to either the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 15 – possibly both. But we now also know about some of the performance uplifts we can expect from Apple’s 2023 chipset, the A17.

According to reports, the A17 will be 30% more efficient than Apple’s current A15 CPU and boast a 10% to 15% performance uplift.

Pin

The key thing here, however, is the A17’s efficiency improvements – 30% improvements on the A15 is no joke. And if the chipset is 30% more efficient, this will have a massive effect on things like battery life.

TSMC’s 3nm Technology (N3)

TSMC’s next-generation 3nm (N3) process technology promises greater density, improved performance, enhanced power efficiency, and cost benefits compared to its older nodes.

The technology incorporates a highly intricate 24-layer multi-pattern extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography process. It’s anticipated that Apple will utilize this N3 technology for the A17 chips in its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models, while the base models will continue using the prior A16 chips.

However, TSMC has encountered some hurdles with N3, such as suboptimal yields and issues with metal stack performance, leading to increased costs and delays in mass production.

To mitigate these challenges, TSMC has also introduced an N3E node that aims to correct the deficiencies of the original N3 version.

Despite these obstacles, TSMC’s advancement with N3 has exceeded expectations, and the company plans to roll out chips based on this technology for smartphones and high-performance computing (HPC) platforms this year.

The more efficient a chipset is, the less power it uses, and this, in turn, means your phone runs for longer on a single charge. It also opens the potential for reducing the size of the iPhone 15’s battery, although I hope this doesn’t happen.

TSMC’s 3nm technology (N3) will be another full node stride from our 5nm technology (N5), and offer the most advanced foundry technology in both PPA and transistor technology when it is introduced. N3 technology will offer up to 70% logic density gain, up to 15% speed improvement at the same power and up to 30% power reduction at the same speed as compared with N5 technology. N3 technology development is on track with good progress. N3 technology will offer complete platform support for both mobile and HPC applications, which is expected to receive multiple customer product tape-outs in 2021. In addition, volume production is targeted in second half of 2022. TSMC

Need to know more about the iPhone 15? Check out our dedicated iPhone 15 Resource Page – it covers all the latest news, leaks, and updates in one place. And it is constantly updated too.