iPhone 15 Colors: New Hues For Pro, Pro Max & Ultra?

Apple’s apparently prepping a brand new color for its iPhone 15 Pro models, a deeper, darker red – here’s everything you need to know…

Because most people wrap their iPhones in cases, the actual color of your phone isn’t really that important. My iPhone is green, for instance, but I haven’t seen it since I first unboxed it, as it has been in a case since day one.

Still, people do love to discuss incoming and updated color schemes for new iPhones. And in 2023, we should have at least one new color option for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Colors

In-Depth: The Color Spectrum of the iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 15: A Nod to Traditional Aesthetics

The standard iPhone 15 model seems to adhere to a more traditional color palette, featuring options such as Dark Blue, Silver-Gray, and Space Black. Notably, a Titanium variant is also expected, adding a modern flair to the range of choices available.

iPhone 15 Plus: An Expanded Palette

Rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Plus model aims to attract a wider audience by offering an array of vibrant colors. From Cyan and Pink to an intriguing option called ‘Starlight,’ this model appears to push the boundaries of the traditional Apple aesthetic. Additionally, the inclusion of a Product (RED) variant allows consumers to contribute to philanthropic causes.

iPhone 15 Pro: A Color for Every Preference

Sources indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro model will offer a diverse color selection. From subdued options like Midnight and Gray to more eye-catching choices like Light Green and Light Pink, this model seems designed to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Echoing Its Counterpart

The Pro Max model is expected to feature a similar set of color options as the Pro, thereby giving consumers no shortage of choices, even at the higher end of the model spectrum.

More Color Options For iPhone 15 Pro?

The latest buzz in the tech community suggests that Apple is set to introduce a unique shade of red for its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This “new red” hue is rumored to be richer and darker, reminiscent of the Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car’s captivating color.

This intriguing piece of information has been circulating on Twitter, the modern-day hub for tech leaks and updates. While it’s always wise to approach such leaks with a degree of skepticism, a striking mock-up accompanying the tweet offers a tantalizing glimpse into what this deep red iPhone 15 Pro could potentially look like. The consensus? It’s undeniably attractive.

It’s important to note that this is purely speculative at this point. Apple has yet to make any official announcements regarding the iPhone 15 series, including its specifications, hardware, or the color palette it will be available in.

Nevertheless, it’s always exciting to envision the potential color variations for new iPhone models. Apple’s Product RED has been a fan-favorite for years, not only for its vibrant hue but also for its charitable contribution, with a portion of the sales proceeds going towards worthy causes.

The question that remains is whether this rumored deeper, darker red will replace the iconic Product RED. If the speculation holds true, it’s hard to imagine Apple offering two distinct red options in its 2023 iPhone lineup.

Personally, I’m all for Apple exploring more daring color options. How about a vibrant Lambo Green or a bold hot pink? According to online search trends, these are among the most sought-after colors for Apple’s iPhones.

In conclusion, while we await official confirmation, the prospect of a new color variant for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is certainly stirring up excitement.

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth coverage on all things related to Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series. Here’s everything else you need to know about the iPhone 15 ahead of its late-2023 launch…