iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Still Worth Buying In 2023?

11/28/23 • 12 min read

Pin

How will the iPhone 14 compare to the iPhone 14 Pro? Here’s a quick overview of all the potential differences between the two models…

Key Takeaways: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max 📱 Display 🖥️ iPhone 14 : 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR with Always-On Display. Design 🎨 iPhone 14 : Ceramic Shield front, aluminum back, flat edges.

: Ceramic Shield front, aluminum back, flat edges. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Ceramic Shield front, textured matte glass back, stainless steel frame. Camera 📸 iPhone 14 : Dual-camera system with 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses.

: Dual-camera system with 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Triple-camera system, including a 48MP wide lens and a telephoto lens. Performance 💻 iPhone 14 : Powered by A15 Bionic chip.

: Powered by A15 Bionic chip. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Equipped with the faster, more efficient A16 Bionic chip. Battery 🔋 iPhone 14 : Up to 19 hours of video playback.

: Up to 19 hours of video playback. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Extended battery life with up to 29 hours of video playback. Price 💲 iPhone 14 : Starts at £539 .

: . iPhone 14 Pro Max: Pricier, starting at £700. Overall 🌟 iPhone 14 Pro Max : Offers a superior experience with advanced features, ideal for those seeking the best from Apple.

: Offers a superior experience with advanced features, ideal for those seeking the best from Apple. iPhone 14: A more budget-friendly choice, still offering a high-quality iPhone experience. Bottom line? If you want the best camera and the best performance, go with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you just want a solid, reliable phone with plenty of power and a still-very-good-camera, save yourself some money and go with the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 15 series might be stealing all the headlines but Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are still both very solid options in 2023.

Going with a slightly older model also has one massive benefit: you’ll save quite a bit of cash, especially on the iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

12 months is NOTHING in the world of iPhones, so Apple’s iPhone 14 series phones are still massively powerful – both in terms of raw processing grunt and their latent camera abilities.

The Pro Max is the better option, of course – it has a superior camera, more processing grunt under the hood, and few additional extras that you won’t find on the base model.

Let’s now dig in and find out what the main differences between Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are. By the end, you’ll know which is the best option for you…

Display Pin Size and Resolution Comparison iPhone 14: 6.1-inch OLED display, 2532 x 1170 pixels 📱

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch OLED display, 2778 x 1284 pixels 📱✨ The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max differ in terms of their display size and resolution. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a larger 6.7-inch OLED display with a higher resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels. Display Technologies Both have Super Retina XDR OLED displays 🌈

iPhone 14: Peak brightness of 1000 nits, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Peak brightness of 1200 nits ☀️ Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are equipped with Super Retina XDR technology, which delivers stunning visuals and vibrant colors. Additionally, both devices benefit from the deep blacks and high contrast ratios provided by the OLED panels. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a slight advantage in terms of peak brightness. While both models feature up to 800 nits of max brightness for typical use, the Pro Max can reach a peak brightness of 1200 nits when viewing HDR content, compared to the 1000 nits in the iPhone 14. Always-On Display Feature iPhone 14 Pro Max has Always-On Display ⌚

iPhone 14 lacks this feature 🚫 One notable feature that distinguishes the iPhone 14 Pro Max from the iPhone 14 is the Always-On Display. This allows the iPhone 14 Pro Max to show important information such as time, notifications, and battery life even when the screen is in its “off” state. This can be particularly useful for users who frequently check their devices for updates.

Design Pin Materials Comparison 🌟 Key takeaways: thinner, lighter iPhone 14 with aluminum frame, heavier and more premium feel with the titanium frame on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In the new iPhone 14 lineup, there are significant differences in design between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 features an aluminum frame, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is built with a more premium titanium frame. Along with the frame, the back of the devices also differs. The iPhone 14 has a color-infused glass back, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a textured matte glass back. Stainless Steel Frame 🌟 Key takeaways: Stainless steel frame has been previously popular in iPhone designs; however, the new iPhone 14 lineup focuses on aluminum and titanium frames. Though I haven’t found information about a stainless steel frame for either device in the given search results (as they mention aluminum and titanium frames only), the stainless steel frame has been a popular choice for premium iPhones in the past. This frame provides a sleek and sturdy design, adding to the overall durability and appeal of the devices. Color Options 🌟 Key takeaways: iPhone 14 offers a wide array of color options, while the Pro Max offers a premium, more limited palette to choose from. Color options always play a significant role in the overall appeal of a device. The iPhone 14 comes in a diverse array of colors, including red, purple, gold, blue, space black, and silver. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, offers a more limited range of colors, primarily focusing on the flagship space black and silver options. However, the Pro Max’s textured matte glass back adds an extra touch of elegance to the design.

Performance Pin Processors Comparison 🔑 Key Takeaway: 🚀 iPhone 14 Pro Max use the A16 Bionic chip for enhanced performance. In terms of processors, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features the A16 Bionic chip, wehreas the iPhone 14 uses the older A15. This is an improvement over the previous generation’s A15 Bionic chip. Offering both efficiency and power improvements, the A16 Bionic chip is designed to provide a smooth experience for users, even when running demanding applications. RAM Comparison 🔑 Key Takeaway: 💪 iPhone 14 Pro Max has more RAM than the iPhone 14 for better multitasking capabilities. When it comes to RAM, the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a slight advantage over the iPhone 14. The Pro Max is equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 14 comes with 4GB of RAM. This difference in memory allows the Pro Max to handle a greater number of tasks and multitask more efficiently than its counterpart, especially when running RAM-intensive applications. A16 Bionic Chip 🔑 Key Takeaway: 🧠 The A16 Bionic chip found in both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max delivers impressive performance and power efficiency. The A16 Bionic chip is a key component in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This powerful processor is designed by Apple and manufactured using a 5-nanometer process, which enables more transistors to be packed into a smaller space. The result is increased performance and power efficiency. The A16 Bionic chip features a 6-core CPU, which is divided into: 2 high-performance cores — These cores are designed for tasks that require a lot of computational power and ensure quick response times.

4 high-efficiency cores — These cores are tailored for tasks that do not require as much power, enabling the device to save battery life. Furthermore, the A16 Bionic chip includes a 5-core GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks, making for an excellent gaming and multimedia experience.

Battery Life Pin Battery Life Comparison 🔑 Key takeaways: 🏆 iPhone 14 Pro Max has longer battery life, 🌅 iPhone 14 lasts through a day of regular use. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer different battery life experiences for users. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the champion when it comes to battery life among the four iPhone 14 models 🏆. With its larger battery capacity, it provides users with extended usage time compared to the standard iPhone 14. On the other hand, the battery life of the iPhone 14 is still respectable and will last for most users throughout a day of regular use 🌅 to 🌃. Charging Speeds 🔑 Key takeaways: ⏰ 30 minutes for 50% charge, ⚠️ charger not included in the box. Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max support fast charging, with a 20W charger, users can achieve up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes 🔋⚡. It is important to note that you’ll need to purchase the charger separately, as it is not included in the box 📦. MagSafe Wireless Charging 🔑 Key takeaways: 🔋🧲 MagSafe for wireless charging, 15W wireless charging speed, 🔌❌ cable-free convenience. MagSafe is Apple’s proprietary wireless charging system available for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This convenient feature allows users to charge their devices without the hassle of cables by simply snapping on the MagSafe charger. The MagSafe charging speed is up to 15W, which is slower than wired charging, but it offers a more seamless charging experience for those who value convenience and a clutter-free space.

Price Analysis Pin In this section, we’ll take a close look at the pricing of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’ll compare the starting prices, factors that may affect the price, and discuss the differences between the Pro and standard models. Starting Price Comparison 🔑 Key Takeaway: There is a $300 difference in the starting prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 started at £799 when it first launched in 2022, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max retailed for £1,099. But in 2023, now that they’re no longer the latest models, the prices have dropped dramatically (as you can see below). Model Starting Price Price in 2023 iPhone 14 £799 £539 iPhone 14 Pro Max £1,099 £700 Price Factors 🔑 Key Takeaway: Be mindful of factors such as storage capacity, trade-ins, and carrier promotions when considering the total price of your purchase. Several factors can influence the final cost of each model, including storage capacity, trade-in value, and promotions or discounts offered by carriers. Storage capacity: Storage upgrades can cause the price to increase. For instance, the base models for both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with 128GB storage, with the option to upgrade to a higher capacity at an additional cost. Trade-ins: Trading in an older iPhone can reduce the overall price of your new purchase. Carrier promotions: Some carriers may offer promotions or discounts that help lower the overall cost.

Pro vs Standard Pin 🔑 Key Takeaway: The main differences between the two models, which partially account for their price disparity, are found in camera technology, display quality, and battery life. What distinguishes the iPhone 14 Pro Max from the iPhone 14 standard model? The main differences between the Pro and standard iPhone 14 models are found in camera technology, display quality, and battery life, and these features contribute to the higher starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Camera Technology: The Pro model features an advanced camera system, offering improvements in low-light photography and video recording capabilities.

Display Quality: The Pro model boasts a higher-quality display, with a higher resolution and brighter, more vibrant colors.

Battery Life: The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a larger battery capacity, which translates into longer battery life.

iPhone 14 Series FAQs What are the main differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max? The main differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the size, display, and camera quality. The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a larger, 6.7-inch display compared to the iPhone 14’s 6.1-inch display. Additionally, the camera system on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is more advanced compared to the iPhone 14, offering superior performance for photography enthusiasts. 📱📷 Is the camera quality better on iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to iPhone 14? Yes, the camera quality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is better compared to the iPhone 14. The Pro Max model features an advanced camera system with improved low-light capabilities and additional lens options, such as a telephoto lens. Check out this definitive guide for a detailed comparison. 📸✨ How does the battery life compare between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max? The iPhone 14 Pro Max generally offers a longer battery life than the iPhone 14, thanks to its larger battery size. Although both models deliver impressive battery performance, if you’re a heavy user or value extended battery life, the iPhone 14 Pro Max may be your ideal choice. 🔋⏰ What is the price difference between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max? The price difference between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is typically around $100. The iPhone 14 Pro currently starts at $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. So, if you’re on a budget, the iPhone 14 may be a more suitable option, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers more features for a higher cost. 💵💰 Which iPhone 14 model has the better display: iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro Max? The iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a better display, thanks to its larger size of 6.7 inches. Also, the Pro Max has a slightly higher resolution, providing a crisper and more immersive viewing experience. So, if you frequently watch movies or play games on your phone, you might appreciate the extra screen space on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. 📺🎮 Are there any significant size differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max? Yes, there are size differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a bigger 6.7-inch display compared to the iPhone 14’s 6.1-inch screen. This results in a bigger and slightly heavier device, so if you prefer a more compact phone, you might find the iPhone 14 more fitting, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max may be better for those who value more screen space. 📏🤔