We HAVE A Launch Date For The iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 launch date has been confirmed…

It’s been a year in the making but the wait is almost over; Apple will launch the iPhone 13 on September 14 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST. The event will take place at Apple’s Cupertino HQ but like the iPhone 12 event, it will be a live stream.

Apple’s SVP of Marketing Greg Joswiak confirmed the news via Twitter; the exec included the word “streaming” too, meaning there will be no guests. Is this a bad thing? I actually prefer live-streamed events – there seems to be less fluff.

iPhone 13 Launch, No Delays

Many were worried about the iPhone 13 being delayed, thanks to the global chip shortage. But it appears those worries were misplaced; Apple is on track to release the iPhone 13 – all four models – during the latter part of September.

No part of Joswiak’s tweet mentioned the iPhone 13 by name. Might it still be called the iPhone 12s? But considering the time of year – it is definitely iPhone season – the event is now all but confirmed as the iPhone 13’s launch event.

What Else is Launching?

Normally, Apple’s iPhone launches focus on the iPhone itself; this keeps the spotlight firmly on the phones which are Apple’s biggest cash cow. However, there is talk of the Apple Watch Series 7 making an appearance and potentially a new iPad (the iPad 2021).

Personally, I can see the Apple Watch Series 7 dropping at the event, it ties directly into iPhone. But an iPad? That just doesn’t sit well with me – I do not see a new iPad launching at the September 14 event.

Could I be wrong? Of course. But I’d be willing to bet some cash that no iPads appear at the event. Not when Apple will have A LOT of stuff to talk about regarding the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max phones.

Things like better 5G, improved battery life, updated cameras, smaller notches, and developments with LiDAR. Apple will also spend a good deal of time informing viewers about all the charitable stuff it does and how well the iPhone is selling too.

Apple Will Finally Unveil Its Apple Glasses?!

Another tantalizing aspect of the event is rumored to be augmented reality (AR). Apple sent out invites – digital ones, presumably – and the invite featured an Apple Logo through which a beautiful, Californian landscape is visible. It’s all very cryptic but it smacks of AR.

Apple has discussed and launched AR stuff in the past, but the emphasis here seems to indicate that AR will feature more prominently inside the iPhone 13 – or Apple has a new platform that is much improved on what came before. Maybe it’s Apple’s long-rumored Apple Glasses!?

Either way, the Apple September 14 event will almost certainly feature the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7, and some form of AR – hopefully some Apple Glasses.

