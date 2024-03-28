iPhone 12 vs iPhone XS: Which Is Actually Better?

03/28/24 • 4 min read

Key Takeaways: iPhone 12 vs iPhone XS in 2024 If you’re short on time, here’s a quick summary of the most important points when comparing the iPhone 12 and iPhone XS in 2024: Key Differences at a Glance: A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 offers significant performance boost

iPhone 12 features 5G capability, while iPhone XS is 4G

Upgraded camera system in iPhone 12 with Night Mode and Deep Fusion

iPhone 12 has longer battery life and MagSafe wireless charging Performance: The A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 is significantly faster than the A12 in the iPhone XS

iPhone 12 is better suited for demanding tasks, gaming, and AR 5G Connectivity: iPhone 12 supports 5G networks for faster downloads, lower latency, and improved connectivity

iPhone XS is limited to 4G LTE Cameras: iPhone 12 features a dual 12MP camera system with Night Mode and Deep Fusion for improved low-light performance

iPhone XS has a dual 12MP Wide and Telephoto setup, but lacks Night Mode and Ultra Wide lens Battery and Charging: iPhone 12 offers up to 17 hours of video playback, compared to 14 hours on the iPhone XS

iPhone 12 introduces MagSafe wireless charging for more convenient charging Display: Both have OLED screens, but the iPhone 12 has a larger 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with higher brightness and contrast Bottom Line: iPhone 12 is worth the upgrade if you prioritize performance, 5G connectivity, advanced camera features, and longer battery life

iPhone XS remains a capable and budget-friendly option in 2024, especially if you’re satisfied with its performance For a more detailed comparison, continue reading the full post below.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone XS: Design and Display Pin Pin The iPhone 12 marks a design shift with its flat edges and narrower bezels, reminiscent of the iPhone 4. It uses aluminum and “Ceramic Shield” glass, making it more durable than the iPhone XS. The XS features a stainless steel frame and rounded edges. Both phones have OLED displays, but the iPhone 12 boasts a larger 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with higher brightness and twice the contrast ratio of the iPhone XS’s 5.8-inch screen. A14 Bionic Chip Speed and Performance: The A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 offers a substantial performance upgrade over the A12 in the iPhone XS. The A14 boasts: Up to 50% faster CPU and GPU than other smartphone chips

11.8 billion transistors for enhanced efficiency and performance

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning While the A12 remains capable, the A14 enables faster app launches, smoother gaming, and better AR experiences.

5G Capability One of the standout features of the iPhone 12 is 5G support. With 5G networks becoming more prevalent, the iPhone 12 is equipped to take advantage of faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and enhanced connectivity. The iPhone XS is limited to 4G LTE. Camera Comparison Pin Pin iPhone XS The iPhone 12 features a dual 12MP camera system with an f/1.6 Wide and an f/2.4 Ultra Wide lens. It introduces Night Mode for improved low-light photography and Deep Fusion for enhanced detail in mid to low-light scenes. The iPhone XS has a dual 12MP setup with a Wide and Telephoto lens, offering 2x optical zoom. While still capable, it lacks the iPhone 12’s advanced low-light capabilities and Ultra Wide lens.

Battery Life and Charging The iPhone 12 offers an impressive 17 hours of video playback, compared to 14 hours on the iPhone XS. It also introduces MagSafe, a magnetic wireless charging system that aligns the charger perfectly. The iPhone XS features standard Qi wireless charging. Price and Availability As of 2024, the iPhone 12 starts at $799 for 64GB, with 128GB and 256GB options available. The iPhone XS has been discontinued but can be found refurbished for under $400. Both models will receive iOS updates for years to come, but the iPhone 12 will have longer software support.

Conclusion Pin While the iPhone XS remains a capable device, the iPhone 12 offers meaningful upgrades in performance, 5G connectivity, camera capabilities, and battery life. However, the iPhone XS is still a great choice for those on a tighter budget. Consider your needs and priorities when deciding. If 5G, the latest camera features, and maximum performance are important to you, the iPhone 12 is worth the upgrade. But if you’re satisfied with your XS’s performance, it remains a solid choice.