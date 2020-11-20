iPhone 12 Mini Size Comparison: A Visual Guide w/ Pictures!

Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest iPhone it has released in YEARS, but just how small is it? Here’s a quick, visual size comparison…

Back in the day, Apple’s iPhones were tiny compared to Android phones. But then the iPhone 6 happened, and things started to change – Apple got into bigger phones. And the iPhone has been growing in size ever since.

The iPhone 12 Max Pro, for instance, is the largest iPhone Apple has ever released: it has a 6.7in OLED panel. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1in display, for comparison’s sake, and the iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4in display.

And while 5.4in might sound relatively big; it’s larger than the iPhone SE 2020’s, for instance, the thing about the iPhone 12 Mini’s size is that it is actually smaller than the iPhone SE 2020. And this was achieved, not by voodoo or warping the laws of physics, buy by the removable of TouchID.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a fingerprint sensor with TouchID installed in it, and this adds about half an inch at the top and bottom of the device. The iPhone 12 Mini DOES NOT have a home button, so Apple has managed to save a bunch of space which allows to it fit the iPhone 12 Mini with a larger display than the SE 2020 but still maintain a smaller overall footprint.

iPhone 12 Mini Size Comparison – A Visual Representation…

Save

As you can see, the iPhone 12 Mini is properly small. It is dwarfed by both the standard iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and especially the iPhone 12 Pro Max – that phone’s display is over a full inch bigger than the iPhone 12 Mini’s.

Small Size, Same Great Specs

The iPhone 12 Mini might be small, but it packs in the same level of core spec as the iPhone 12. You have the same A14 CPU, the same processor, the same display tech (OLED), and the came camera.

The only major difference is to do with battery life; the iPhone 12 Mini has a smaller battery inside it and, yes, this will result in poorer battery performance when compared to Apple’s larger iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 mini screen size compares nicely to the monstrosity that was the iPhone 6 Plus. There are almost no trade offs with this phone. It’s 👌 pic.twitter.com/oOWjotOWHy — Brian Donohue (@brian_donohue) November 15, 2020

In fact, Apple’s entire iPhone 12 range doesn’t do too well with respect to battery life. The iPhone 11 has a better battery life than the iPhone 12, and the reason for this is 5G – it rides the CPU a bit too hard. Adding insult to injury, Apple also reduced the size of the iPhone 12’s battery too.

So if you want an iPhone with great battery life, you’re probably best off going with either the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 will last around four hours longer than the iPhone 12.

And by 2020 standards, that’s a pretty big margin.