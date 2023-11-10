iPhone 11 Wireless Charging Tips and Tricks

Does the iPhone 11 have wireless charging? Yes! Here’s 5 super-simple tips and tricks for getting the most out of your iPhone 11’s wireless charging capabilities…

🗝️ Key Takeaways: Charging Your iPhone 11 🚫 Avoid MagSafe Charger: Using MagSafe with the iPhone 11 isn’t recommended due to painfully slow charging speeds. Stick to more compatible options. 🔋 Qi Charger is a Must: For reliable and efficient charging, zero in on Qi-compatible chargers. We recommend this one (I’ve had mine for 4+ years and it is still going strong) ⚡ Power Limitation Alert: Remember, the iPhone 11 caps at 7.5 watts. High-powered chargers won’t speed up the charging process, so choose wisely. 📵 Wired vs. Wireless: If your iPhone 11 is plugged in, it won’t charge wirelessly. Prioritize one method to avoid confusion. 📴 Vibration Disruption: Keep in mind, vibrations can interrupt wireless charging by misaligning the coils. Ensure your iPhone 11 remains still on the charging pad. If you want MagSafe charging, you’ll need to update your iPhone. Here’s some handy guides on the best options right now.

Wondering about iPhone 11 Wireless charging? You’re not alone. Wireless charging is on of the biggest selling points on smartphones in recent years, and the iPhone is no exception.

And if you’ve come here wondering if the iPhone 11 supports wireless charging, the answer is YES. The iPhone 11 has built-in wireless charging. But before we get to iPhone 11 wireless charging tips, it’s important to note what wireless charging is NOT.

Is Wireless Charging Truly Wireless?

Sadly, the answer is no. Though the technology is referred to as “wireless charging” there still are wires involved.

That’s because in order to charge your iPhone wirelessly, you need to have a wireless charging pad, which itself needs to be plugged into power. You can then set your iPhone 11 on this charging pad where it transfers a charge via conduction from the pad to the iPhone.

However, since the pad requires a wire, that means the wireless charging pas is, essentially, not much different than a typical USB to Lightning cable. The iPhone need to be physically touching the wireless charging pad to be charged – just like the iPhone needs to be physically plugged into the Lightning cable to be charged.

Doesn’t sound that “wireless” does it?

Which iPhones Support Wireless Charging? The iPhone 11 is not the only iPhone that supports wireless charging. There are plenty of other iPhones that do as well. Here is the full list: iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus As long as you have one of the above iPhones, you have the ability to wirelessly charge it. And if you have one of these iPhones you’ll get access to MagSafe.

iPhone 11 Wireless Charging Tips and Tricks Now, let’s get onto those iPhone 11 wireless charging tips and tricks… 1. Don’t Use Apple’s MagSafe Charger With The iPhone 11 Apple now makes a wireless charger called MagSafe. It has a built-in magnet that helps it attach and align to the built-in charging coils on the iPhone 12 series (and all subsequent models). But while you can technically use the MagSafe charger with non-iPhone 12 models, you should avoid doing so, reports MacRumors: The MagSafe Charger is technically able to be used with older iPhones, but it’s not a good idea because the charging with non-iPhone 12 devices is so slow. We did two tests with the iPhone XS Max, draining the battery down to 1 percent, putting it in Airplane Mode, and then charging for a half an hour. In the first test, the ‌MagSafe‌ charger charged the ‌iPhone‌ XS Max to 13 percent in 30 minutes, and in the second test, it charged the ‌iPhone‌ XS Max to 14 percent in 30 minutes. We’ve tested a lot of Qi-based wireless chargers and have never seen 7.5W Qi charging speeds that slow. For reference, a 7.5W charger is able to charge an ‌iPhone‌ to about 25 percent in a half hour. 2. You’re Going To Need A Qi Charger Wireless charging has revolutionized how we power up our devices, and with the iPhone 11, it’s no different. But before you jump into the world of wireless charging, there’s a key detail you need to know: the standard your device supports. For the iPhone 11, this means zeroing in on Qi-compatible charging stands. The Key Point: With the prevalence of Qi-compatible chargers on the market, iPhone 11 users can rest easy knowing that finding a wireless charger that suits their needs is straightforward. If you want the most reliable, safest and simple to use Qi charger for the iPhone 11, we recommend this one – it is brilliant (I’ve had mine for 4+ years now, and it still works great). 3. Understanding the Wireless Charging Capabilities of the iPhone 11 In the ever-expanding universe of wireless chargers, you’ll find a plethora of options boasting power outputs of 15 watts or even higher. While these high-powered chargers might seem enticing, here’s an essential fact for iPhone 11 users: these chargers won’t supercharge your iPhone 11 experience. The iPhone 11 comes with a specific charging limitation: it can handle only up to 7.5 watts of charging power. This means that even if you use a charger capable of delivering more juice, the iPhone 11 will only utilize a fraction of that power. The Essential Takeaway: When shopping for a wireless charger for your iPhone 11, remember that more power doesn’t translate to faster charging for this specific model. Sticking to chargers that align with the 7.5-watt limit will ensure efficiency without unnecessary expenditure on overpowered chargers 4. Make Sure Your iPhone 11 Isn’t Plugged In When Wireless Charging Here’s a crucial charging tip for iPhone 11 users: If you’re someone who often juggles between wired and wireless charging, understanding how your iPhone prioritizes these methods is key. When you place your iPhone 11 on a wireless charging pad while it’s also connected to a USB port or power charger via the Lightning cable, the wireless charging won’t kick in. Instead, the iPhone 11 opts to charge through the wired connection. What This Means for You: This preference for wired charging over wireless in simultaneous charging scenarios is vital to know. It ensures you’re aware of exactly how your device is charging and helps avoid any confusion about why the wireless charger might not seem to work when the phone is also plugged in. In short, when it comes to the iPhone 11, wired charging takes the lead in a dual-charging setup. 5. Vibrations Can Mess With Wireless Charging Finally, it’s important to note that if your iPhone 11 vibrates when it’s on a wireless charging pad, it may disrupt wireless charging. Why? Because as we’ve said wireless charging isn’t truly wireless. It replies on physical contact with a charging pad. Some people have their iPhone set to vibrate when they get certain notifications, like texts or emails. These vibrations can shift an iPhone 11 on a wireless charging pad, misaligning the coils in each – meaning the iPhone won’t charge.

