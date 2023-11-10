Is The iPhone 11 Pro Max Waterproof? Here’s The Details…

Is the iPhone 11 Pro Max waterproof? And, if so, just how waterproof is the phone? Here’s everything you need to know…

Is The iPhone 11 Pro Max Waterproof?

Apple’s iPhones were pretty late to the waterproofing party; Android phones were doing it years before iPhone.

But since about 2016, all iPhones have had some sort of waterproofing and/or resistance.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max – like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro – has a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529. Apple’s iPhone 12 also has the exact same IP Rating too – this includes all models as well, not just the Pro and Pro Max.

What does this mean? It means it can withstand being submerged underwater (up to four meters) for up to 30 minutes.

This means, should you drop your iPhone 11 Pro Max in the pool or the bath, you can technically leave it for 30 minutes and it’ll still work just fine.

iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance. Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t just waterproof though, it is also dust resistant as well. With its IP68 rating, you’re covered for the following:

Protected from total dust ingress

Protected from long term immersion up to a specified pressure

I would, however, always proceed with caution. Apple has gotten itself into hot water a few times about its claims over just how waterproof the iPhone 11 actually is.

In my experience, water is not your iPhone’s friend – even if you have an IP68 rating.

A Personal Account: When Water Resistance Doesn’t Hold Up Here’s a real-life scenario that might make you think twice about your iPhone’s water resistance capabilities. My iPhone XS Max, a device known for its robust build, met its untimely demise due to a mere splash of water paired with warm outdoor conditions. The tragedy struck the FACE ID sensor, where condensation crept in, leading to irreversible damage. Drawing parallels, the iPhone XR, with its slightly lower IP67 rating, suggests a reduced level of water resistance compared to the XS series. This rating indicates that the XR might be even more vulnerable to water-related mishaps. The Bottom Line: Given these insights, it becomes clear that exercising caution around water with your iPhone 11 Pro Max is more than just a precaution – it’s a necessity. While these devices boast significant resistance on paper, real-world incidents remind us that they are not infallible. Protecting your investment from water exposure, regardless of its advertised resistance level, is a smart move for any iPhone user.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s Water and Dust Resistance: A Closer Look

Pin

When it comes to water and dust resistance, the iPhone 11 Pro Max stands out with its impressive IP68 rating – the pinnacle of what smartphones can achieve in this arena. In theory, this means the device can bravely endure underwater adventures for up to 30 minutes without a hitch.

But here’s the twist: despite this top-tier rating, real-world experiences have sometimes painted a different picture. Apple has faced legal challenges where the water resistance claims of new iPhones, including the 11 Pro Max, were put to the test – and the results weren’t always dry and damage-free. These instances serve as a cautionary tale.

The Takeaway: While the iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts robust water and dust resistance on paper, it’s wise to tread carefully. Keeping your phone shielded from aquatic escapades might be the safer bet to ensure its longevity. After all, when it comes to technology, it’s often better to play it safe than sorry.

The Product was manufactured, labeled and sold by defendant and expressly and impliedly warranted to plaintiff and class members that it possessed protective and resistant qualities with respect to waters and liquids which it did not Smith v Apple, class action complaint

My advice would be this: either get yourself a decent iPhone case or just pretend your iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t water-resistant and do your best to keep it away from all water sources.

If you do this, you’ll never have to worry about potentially breaking your iPhone or some of its components (like I did) through exposure to water or liquid.

