Will Your Xiaomi Phone Get HyperOS: What You Need To Know

HyperOS is here, following its rollout in Q1 2024. Designed to replace MIUI and run across ALL Xiaomi products, including its wearables, TVs, phones, and even its cars, HyperOS is positioned as a unified platform for all Xiaomi products going forwards.

As always, there are quite a few problems with HyperOS, ranging from performance and optimisation issues to issues with UX changes that have been made to it (like removing things people liked, like the settings icon from the notifications menu).

If you’re a Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco user, you’re probably curious about when your phone will get HyperOS. Here’s everything you need to know about the rollout of HyperOS and the phones and tablets it’ll be coming to. Which Phones Will Get HyperOS? Pin Xiaomi’s latest phones all run HyperOS. The Mix Fold 4 and Mix FLIP both ship with the Android 14-powered version of HyperOS, and the Xiaomi 15 series will launch with HyperOS too later on in 2024. Xiaomi has announced plans to update a significant number of devices across its brand portfolio. Here’s a list of all the phones that are confirmed to be getting HyperOS during 2024: Xiaomi Devices Xiaomi 13 Series : 13 Ultra, 13 Pro, 13, 13T Pro, 13T, 13 Lite

: 13 Ultra, 13 Pro, 13, 13T Pro, 13T, 13 Lite Xiaomi 12 Series : 12T Pro, 12T, 12 Lite 5G, 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S, 12 Pro Dimensity, 12 Pro, 12, 12X

: 12T Pro, 12T, 12 Lite 5G, 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S, 12 Pro Dimensity, 12 Pro, 12, 12X Xiaomi 11 Series : 11T Pro, 11T, 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, 11, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11i, 11i Hypercharge, 11 Lite 5G NE

: 11T Pro, 11T, 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, 11, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11i, 11i Hypercharge, 11 Lite 5G NE Xiaomi 10 Series : 10S, 10 Ultra, 10 Pro, 10

: 10S, 10 Ultra, 10 Pro, 10 Xiaomi MIX Series : MIX FOLD, MIX FOLD 2, MIX FOLD 3, MIX 4

: MIX FOLD, MIX FOLD 2, MIX FOLD 3, MIX 4 Xiaomi Civi Series : Civi, Civi 1S, Civi 2, Civi 3

: Civi, Civi 1S, Civi 2, Civi 3 Tablets: Xiaomi Pad 6 / Pro / Max, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G / Pad 5 Pro Wifi Redmi Devices Redmi K Series : K50i, K30 Series

: K50i, K30 Series Redmi Note Series : Note 9 Series, Note 10, Note 10 Lite, Note 11 Series

: Note 9 Series, Note 10, Note 10 Lite, Note 11 Series Redmi 10 Series : 10X, 10X 5G

: 10X, 10X 5G Redmi 9 Series : 9, 9C, 9A, 9 Prime, 9i, 9 Power, 9T

: 9, 9C, 9A, 9 Prime, 9i, 9 Power, 9T Redmi 12 Series : Redmi 12, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C

: Redmi 12, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C Redmi 11 Series : Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 11 Pro, Redmi 11 Pro 5G, Redmi 11 Pro+ 5G

: Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 11 Pro, Redmi 11 Pro 5G, Redmi 11 Pro+ 5G Redmi 13C Series Poco Devices Poco F Series : F4, F5

: F4, F5 Poco M Series : M2, M2 Pro, M3, M4 Pro, M5, M6, M6 Pro, M4 5G, M6 Neo

: M2, M2 Pro, M3, M4 Pro, M5, M6, M6 Pro, M4 5G, M6 Neo Poco X Series : X2, X3, X3 NFC, X5, X5 Pro, X6, X6 Pro, X6 Neo

: X2, X3, X3 NFC, X5, X5 Pro, X6, X6 Pro, X6 Neo Poco C Series: C55, C65 Devices That May Miss Out While Xiaomi aims to update a large number of devices, some older models may not receive the HyperOS update. These potentially include: Xiaomi 10 Series : 10, 10 Pro, 10S, 10 Ultra

: 10, 10 Pro, 10S, 10 Ultra Redmi 9 Series : 9, 9C, 9A, 9 Prime, 9i, 9 Power, 9T

: 9, 9C, 9A, 9 Prime, 9i, 9 Power, 9T Poco M Series : M2, M2 Pro, M3

: M2, M2 Pro, M3 Poco X Series: X2, X3, X3 NFC

When Will HyperOS Roll Out?

Pin

HyperOS started rolling out at the beginning of 2024. We’re now well inside 2024 and the following Xiaomi phones were updated to HyperOS in June: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

If your phone is not on that list, hold fire – Xiaomi says more phones will be updated before the close of 2024. But then Xiaomi also said HyperOS would fix a lot of the current issues with MIUI, and it didn’t. There’s still too much bloatware and too many ads. My advice? Tread carefully when choosing Xiaomi. The hardware is great but the software is no way near the quality you get from Samsung, Nothing, OPPO, or OnePlus.