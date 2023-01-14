Huge Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Leak Reveals Minimal Change In Design!

This new leak reveals the official marketing images of Galaxy S23+ & Galaxy S23 Ultra. Prices of the phones have leaked!

Last day, we talked about the Samsung Galaxy S23 leaked official images; now, the official marketing images of the rest of the S23 family members have also leaked. Here is the unofficial first look at Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This leak comes from a Netherlands-based publication, Nieuwe Mobile published these images, which claim to be official marketing images like the previous leak.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ looks like a bigger version of the Samsung Galaxy S23, coming with a similar design language. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22+, the one thing that’s changed is that the camera bump is gone, and camera rings have replaced it. Like the Galaxy S23, this phone comes in 4 colors: Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Mint Lilac. This design makes it in line with the previous Ultra.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you won’t find anything different from its predecessor in terms of design. It’s almost like an iPhone version update. It also comes in 4 colors: Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac.

What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy S23+ & Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is going to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Qualcomm and Samsung have announced that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be exclusively powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset; Samsung’s Exynos chipsets will not make an appearance this time around. It is also reported that Samsung will use a customized and overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the S23 series.

It was reported earlier that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would not come with a display upgrade compared to its predecessor, thanks to budget constraints. Samsung is said to prioritize the silicon and camera hardware, which means we’re getting almost the same display we saw with S22 Ultra; a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Regarding camera hardware, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with a 200MP sensor, an upgrade over the 108MP sensor from S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ could also follow S23 Ultra and offer a screen that’s not an upgrade over its predecessor, a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla S23 and S23+ would be using a different sensor for the primary camera than the 200MP sensor in the Ultra, as it’s the tradition. But which sensor Samsung will use will be known only after its official release.

Reputed Chinese leaker Ice Universe earlier reported that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series would have almost the exact dimensions and screen sizes as its predecessors. That’s hardly surprising as we already saw that there is little difference in terms of design on these phones.

We are not expecting any upgrades in the battery and charging in the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung has been reluctant to adopt super fast charging tech, which the Chinese manufacturers have a monopoly on now.

The prices of the whole Galaxy S23 series of smartphones have leaked as well. Here’s the leaked price list:

Model Name Variant Price Galaxy S23 8/128GB $799 8/256GB $849 Galaxy S23+ 8/128GB $999 8/256GB $1049 Galaxy S23 Ultra 8/256GB $1249 12/512GB $1349 12GB/1TB $1499

