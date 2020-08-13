HTC is back

Back in June, the former smartphone pioneer presented its first new device of the year with the HTC Desire 20 Pro.

The handset was initially only released in Taiwan after HTC decided to bring everything back to its home country, this included removing the manufacturing from China.

Today, HTC has announced that the handset is available for pre-order across Europe, including the UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy and the Netherlands through the HTC website.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is expected to ship on August 24 and priced at £269/€279.

HTC Desire 20 Pro Specification

Display: 6.5 inches, IPS LCD, 2,340 x 1080 pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Android 10

6GB RAM

128GB storage (expandable via MicroSD)

Main camera: 48MP (wide angle, f / 1.8) + 8MP (ultra wide angle, f / 2.2) + 2MP (macro, f / 2.4) + 2MP (depth sensor, f / 2.4)

Front camera: 25MP (f / 2.0)

Battery: 5,000mAh (Quick Charge 3.0)

Interfaces: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio, MicroSD, dual SIM, 4G LTE (with band 20), GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

Dimensions / weight: 162 x 77 x 9.4 mm / 201 g

Special features: fingerprint scanner on the back

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is the new entry-level model. It has a slimline display (90.5% screen to body) 6.5 inch LCD that works with 1080×2340 pixels. The punch-hole front camera takes up little space to maximise screen space.

Camera

The 25MP front-facing camera features a soft-touch shutter setup. Taking quick and sharp selfies has never been easier. The main camera is Quadcam and offers:

Extreme close-ups – the execution of macro photography made easy with 25mm close-ups.

Ultra wide-angle shots – capture more in your photos using a fisheye effect toggle.

Clear images in low lighting – the combination of four pixels into one smooths out image colour, tone and reduces noise.

Depth sensory technology – f/1.8 aperture allows for crisp portraits that you would expect to see from a DSLR. Create layer rich images with bokeh effects that you can adjust in real-time.

Hardware

HTC has chosen to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Android 10 offering sufficient performance. It is built-in with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of flash memory. External memory can be increased via a microSD.

The new Desire 20 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery which can be charged quickly via Quick Charge. On average, music playback of 156hours 12minutes, browse time of 25hours 42minutes, HD video playback of 27hours 36minutes.

Calls are made via dual SIM, there are ac-WLAN and Bluetooth 5.x as well as NFC. The Desire 20 Pro comes up with a 3.5mm connection for analogue headsets and headphones.

Design

HTC’s legendary industrial design is at its finest with the Desire 20 Pro. The back surface features a gradient pattern finish. Close up it looks like translucent metal, whereas from a distance it is cool and reflective.