If you want to buy an OPPO phone in the UK or US, here’s everything you need to know…

If you’re in the USA, I have some bad news for you: you cannot currently buy OPPO phones in the US. As of right now, OPPO has no plans to sell its phones via carriers in the United States.

And that sucks because OPPO makes some of the most exciting Android phones on the planet. It is also one of the few brands operating today that is happy to really push the boundaries of what is possible with design.

Case in point: OPPO’s insane concept design for its sliding-foldable OLED phone which you can see below.

How To Buy An OPPO Phone: A Guide…

If you’re in the UK, you can pick up OPPO phones online or via phone networks. As you can see below, there are plenty of deals from the UK’s main networks for a range of OPPO’s phones.

Save

What is The Latest OPPO Phone?

OPPO makes quite a few different phones. The OPPO Find X2 Pro is the company’s current and most expensive flagship phone. But it has lots of cheaper options in the form of the OPPO A72 and its OPPO Reno brand phones.

Nearly all of OPPO’s latest phones come with 5G too, so they’re totally future-proofed. If you’re curious about what OPPO’s latest phones are, we’ve provided a quick list below:

Latest OPPO Phone Releases:

OPPO Reno4 Pro

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO Reno 2

OPPO Find X2 New

OPPO A9

OPPO Find X2 Lite

OPPO A72

OPPO Reno4 Z 5G

OPPO Reno4 5G

OPPO A53

How Much Do OPPO Phones Cost?

As noted above, OPPO makes a wide range of mobile phones that target different price points. You can pick up an OPPO phone for as little as £14 a month on contract, for instance, or, if you go with one of its more expensive flagship models, prices start in and around £50 a month.

Generally speaking, OPPO’s A-brand phones are its cheapest – you can grad these for less than £20 a month on contract. OPPO’s Reno brand phones are slightly more expensive, however, with prices ranging from £32 per month to £50 per month.

Like most successful Android phone brands, OPPO caters to all areas of the market – from the top-end down to the lower, budget end.

This is why it is one of the fastest-growing phone brands on the planet.

Me personally? I really like the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G. This is one of OPPO’s latest flagship phones and it really is something special. You get killer specs and design, as well as things like 5G connectivity.

And you can pick up the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G with NO upfront cost on plans starting from £50 a month.

Use the table above to sort through different deals for different OPPO phones until you find what you’re looking for. As I said: OPPO makes killer mobile phones, so you will be very impressed with what you get regardless of which model you go for.