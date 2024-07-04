Hawk Tuah, the meme, the legend, the girl that – for the briefest of moments – generated more Google searches than President Joe Biden…

In a surprising twist that left political analysts and pop culture enthusiasts scratching their heads, Hailey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” soared past Joe Biden in Google search interest for a brief but glorious period last month. Yes, you read that right—Hailey Welch, the viral sensation from Nashville, Tennessee, outpaced the President of the United States in the popularity contest that is the internet.

And during the run up to the 2024 US Presidential Election, no less! Pin Hawk Tuah Origins: It All Started On TikTok, And Then Just Got Crazier From There… It all started on a quiet day in June. For weeks, the term “Hawk Tuah” barely registered a blip on the Google Trends radar, sitting comfortably at zero. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s search interest chugged along steadily, reflecting the usual hum of presidential curiosity. But then, something magical happened. On June 17, “Hawk Tuah” suddenly took off like, well, a hawk. From a humble start of zero, interest in Hailey Welch’s viral alter ego began climbing. By June 19, it hit 28, a number that seemed astronomically high compared to its previous performance. And the momentum didn’t stop there. By June 22, “Hawk Tuah” was flying high with a score of 57, leaving Biden’s consistent but modest numbers in the dust. Pin What sparked this meteoric rise? Hailey Welch, known for her hilarious NSFW comment that went viral on TikTok, was clearly the talk of the town—or rather, the entire internet. Her fame may have come from a single meme, but it resonated far and wide, proving that even a brief brush with internet fame can eclipse presidential news.