Google’s Wear OS Update FINALLY Lands: New Features Detailed

It’s been a while since Google updated Wear OS, but a new update is now rolling out – here’s what’s new inside Wear OS…

Google hasn’t really done much with Wear OS of late. We’ve seen a steady slew of new Wear OS devices land. But when it comes to updates for Wear OS, Google has been pretty sluggish for quite a while now.

Well, all that changes today: a new update for Wear OS is now rolling out and it brings with it a bunch of new features, including updates to Google Fit, more tiles, and a few choice tweaks. Let’s start with Google Fit…

Google Fit Update in Wear OS

Google has revamped its Fit app. Google Fit can now pull data from more sources and connected devices. Google has also improved how Google Fit displays information on your phone too – you now have rings that show steps, heart data, blood pressure, weight, and daily progress.

Inside Wear OS, you can now add a Workouts tile to the display. This display will then link up with Google Fit and make recording work out sessions easier. Google also removed the five tile limit inside Wear OS, meaning you can now have more active tiles on your Wear OS-powered display.

Google introduced Tiles for Wear OS last year – and then basically did nothing with the feature. Previously limited to just five tiles per device, Google has now lifted the limit, so users can have as many as they like – once developers start taking advantage of it.

We’ve revamped the Google Fit app on Android and iOS to bring all of this information across your different connected apps and devices into one easy-to-view hub. In addition to being able to view a summary of your metrics at a glance on the homescreen, you’ll be able to see if you’re meeting your daily and weekly goals for Heart Points and Steps, view your most recent workout and keep track of your heart rate, weight and blood pressure trends over time – Google Blog.

You can now track works on Wear OS devices too, so you can quickly glance down to your wrist to see how you’re doing. All the core metrics will be displayed on your Wear OS-powered devices screen. You can now set goals for workouts and also receive pace alerts via Wear OS for when you’re running, cycling, or hiking.

Track & Share Runs and Walks

If you’re running or walking a lot, Google Fit will now track your data better. And once you’re done, you can now easily share your workout with friends.

The Google Fit app on Android or iOS lets you view a summary of your walk or run on a map, along with pace and mile markers. To celebrate your accomplishments and encourage friends and family to get active, you can now share stats, routes or photos from your favorite Google Fit journal entries to social media or by messaging apps – Google Blog

Better Sleep Tracking

Wear OS now features better sleep tracking tools. In this latest update, Google’s bedtime tools you can now track your sleeping data via apps like Sleep As Android and Sleep Cycle inside Wear OS.

If you have a connected device like the Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch, Oura Ring or Withings sleep tracking mat, you will be able to view all your data and metrics inside Google Fit. Google has confirmed that more devices will be added to this feature in the not too distant future.

Improved Weather

Google has also updated Wear OS’ weather functionality too. The new weather display on Wear OS is brighter, bolder, and shows more information. Inside the new update, you’ll get more detailed – and easier to read – notifications and updates on the weather, weekly forecasts, the temperature, and weather warnings and alerts.

Wear OS Breathe Tile

We live in troubling times at the moment. Many people swear by meditation as a means of reducing anxiety. Simply focussing on your breath for a few minutes can work wonders for stress levels, so Google has added a new feature to Wear OS called Breathe.

With the new Breathe Tile inside Wear OS, you can quickly set up a focussed breathing exercise and take some time to decompress. You can enter how long you want to breath for and then, once you’re done, compare your heart rate – it will almost certainly have dropped down.

If you have a Wear OS-powered device, the latest version of Wear OS is now rolling out, so it should be with you in a few days.

