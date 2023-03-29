Google Pixel Tablet Specs: What To Expect Later In 2023

Here’s a quick breakdown of Google’s Pixel Tablet specs (based on information from Google and leaks) ahead of its official launch later this year…

In this post, we’ll take a closer look at the Pixel Tablet’s specs, so you can get a better idea of what to expect from this impressive device.

As someone that has watched Google try and fail with tablets for the best part of a decade, I’m always keen to see what it will do next with the tablet format.

The last “good” tablet it released, in my opinion, was the Nexus 7; it was small, cheap, and, at the time, served up a ton of value and utility. I had one of these in my bag for a solid 12 months, following its release.

Since then, Google’s tablets have been, umm… pretty forgettable, especially when compared to the now practically ubiquitous iPad and iPad Pro range from Apple.

Pixel Tablet Specs

Google Pixel Tablet Specs Design Sleek design with rounded corners and nano-ceramic coating in two colors: Chalk (white) and Hazel (green). Charging Speaker Dock available as an accessory. Display 11-inch LED display (exact resolution and refresh rate unknown) Hardware and Specs Powered by Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space (no microSD card slot) Camera Two 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 cameras (rear and selfie shooter) with no 4K video recording Battery No confirmed specs, but estimated battery life of 15 hours and 54 minutes at 70% capacity Features and Software Runs on Android with split-screen and stylus support, but lacks GPS, proximity sensors, a modem, or a barometer. Can be used as a Nest display/smart speaker. Price Not yet confirmed, but expected to be priced between $449 (iPad 10th gen) and $699.99 (Samsung Tab S8). A pre-release Pixel Tablet appeared in a Facebook Marketplace listing with a price tag of $400, but its authenticity is uncertain.

As it happens, it appears that Google is trying a different tack with the Pixel Tablet. Rather than going head on with Apple, Google appears to be keen on building on the momentum it has already established with its Next Hub products, whereby the Pixel Tablet will become a more useful Nest Hub-like product.

It’s new vision for Android tablets, then, is more focused on creating a useable, accessible “home-based” device that can travel if needs be but, like your favorite agoraphobic aunt, is at ease when inside the home.

Google is building this tablet, not as a performance monster, but instead as something that allows people to do what they like doing most while at home: watching Netflix, browsing the web, video-calling, and serving as a central hub for all your smart appliances.

Is The Pixel Tablet Under-Powered?

With its Tensor G2 CPU, the Pixel Tablet will have much the same processing power as Google’s current Pixel 7 phones. It will likely use less RAM, though, and probably lesser components for things like the camera module, connectivity stuff (5G and 4G), and stuff like GPS.

But this is the entire point, I think. I believe that Google wants to make the Pixel Tablet as accessible as possible to as many people as possible, and this will mean it will have to get very aggressive with the pricing.

How much will it cost? A sub-$500 price point would make the Pixel Tablet VERY attractive to a lot of people, especially the growing number of users that want to ditch their laptops in favor of something, well… less laptop-y.

The Pixel Tablet’s Magic Trick (That iPad Cannot Do)

And then there’s the Pixel Tablet’s magic trick. According to Google, this is what is REALLY going to set the Pixel Tablet apart from other, Apple-based tablet devices.

With the Pixel Tablet, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from years of making Pixel and products for the home and combining it into one great device. It reimagines how a tablet can actually be helpful all the time in your home by pairing with a new Charging Speaker Dock. The dock keeps your device charged, makes your tablet helpful 24/7, and unlocks a whole new set of experiences in the home. The enhanced audio from the speaker lets you enjoy your favorite show or have an impromptu dance party. When your Pixel Tablet is docked, you can enjoy hands-free help from the Assistant or a photo frame of your memories. Google

Here’s everything else you should probably know about the Pixel Tablet (inc. its release date, specs, and software features).